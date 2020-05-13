After the firmware update of the AirPods Pro has arrived the turn to the second generation of AirPods. With this update we go from version 2A364 to 2D15.

Bug fixes and performance improvements

This new update brings second-generation AirPods to the same version as AirPods Pro. Apple does not specify what’s new or improved in this version, but generally with each update. improves performance, some bugs are fixed and functions are optimized.

It should be said that the second generation AirPods, unlike the Pro, lack noise cancellation or transparency mode, so this update seems to focus on improving possible connection errors and improve performance.

The update of the AirPods is automatic, but we can check the installed version and provide update them. First let’s check the available version, the steps are as follows:

We put the AirPods on our ears.

We connect the AirPods to our iPhone or iPad.

We open the Settings app.

We enter General.

We tap on Information.

We play on AirPods from [Nombre].

We check the firmware number.

If 2D15 appears in this section, our AirPods are already updated. Let’s clarify that, although he later removed the update, last December Apple released version 2C54, so it is possible that we see this version appear in addition to the aforementioned 2A364. In both cases, to favor the update of the AirPods, we will follow these steps:

We return the AirPods to the charging case.

We connect the case to the current to charge it.

We leave the iPhone close.

In a few minutes the update will be installed, which we can verify by following the first steps.

While we wait for the arrival of the rumored AirPods Studio it is clear that Apple continues to evolve one of its flagship products, the AirPods.

