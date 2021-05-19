AirPods are not compatible with high fidelity audio, not even the very expensive AirPods Max

Currently, Apple does not have any device that supports Hi-Fi audio.

Apple recently announced that its music streaming service, Apple Music, will soon have a function called Lossless that will allow its users to enjoy audio without loss of quality and without additional cost, but it turns out that neither the AirPods, which have dominated the market for wireless headphones for a long time, nor the very expensive AirPods Max are compatible with this type of hi-fi audio.

We will have to wait for the AirPods 3 to enjoy, or not, lossless audio

How can we read in 9to5Mac an Apple spokesperson has assured that LossLess does not work through Bluetooth, which means that not compatible with 1st and 2nd generation AirPods or AirPods Max.

In relation to the latter, users of these headphones can connect a Lightning cable with a 3.5mm plug for wired use, but unfortunately the Cupertino-based company has also confirmed that the AirPods Max are also not compatible with Lossless not even when connected by cable.

We must start from the basis that any song on Apple Music is encoded in the AAC format with a bit rate of 256 kbps, which is not considered “high fidelity” but which is a quality pretty good for the vast majority of users using headphones.

Now, with Lossless, users of Apple’s music streaming platform can listen to songs encoded in the ALAC format with a bit rate starting at 16 bits / 44.1Khz, also known as “CD quality” and that could already be classified as “high Fidelity”.

High-quality audio streaming via Bluetooth requires an optimized wireless codec, something that current Apple headphones do not have and that it could arrive, or not, with the future AirPods 3.

Another feature that has also recently reached Apple Music is Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which can be enjoyed through all those headphones that have Apple H1 and W1 chips.

Among the devices that have these chips we find the AirPods and some wireless headphones from the Beats brand, a company that the American giant acquired in 2014.

