AirPods 3 and Apple Music + to launch next week, according to a rumor

Despite the good list of rumors that pointed out that in 2022 we were not going to see a renewal of Apple’s wireless headphones, with the arrival of the AirPods 3, a new report contradicts them.

It is a rumor that must be taken with a lot of tweezers, but that indicates that we would see a good list of Apple news on May 18. Apple Music + and AirPods 3 to debut next week.

It is not very clear that it is a wise date, but with Apple you never know. First of all, the last special event was a few weeks ago, and the date of WWDC 2021 is right around the corner.

In addition, the first new-generation iMac introduced recently are scheduled to beginbequeath to their owners next week. Which leaves the date of May 18 in no man’s land.

Apple Music + and AirPods 3 would go hand in hand

Image: Daniel Cañibano @danicanibano

However, everything seems to indicate that the new hi-fi music service, which it would be called Apple Music +, would debut hand in hand with the AirPods 3. Either on the date that the rumor points out or later this year.

In this sense, it seems that the new AirPods 3 will be the entry model and would debut a new design closer to that of the AirPods Pro, which they would also renew, but early next year.

Therefore, it is difficult to place the release date of Apple Music + and AirPods 3 for next Tuesday, but with Apple you never know. Be that as it may, what does seem to confirm this rumor is that both the improvement in the music service and the new headphones are a realityregardless of when they eventually hit the market.

