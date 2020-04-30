Released exactly two years ago, in December 2016, the AirPods were Apple’s answer to the topic of smart and wireless headsets, launching to the market some helmets of groundbreaking design and without any type of cable They also worked with a battery that recharges within the same base in which we keep them by not using them. Of course, that design became the most imitated by the competition – same as the notch of the iPhone X – the same that we will continue to see until 2020 according to industry experts.

AirPods 2 for March

Taking into account that in 2018 it was two years already in the market, and given the rhythm of annual launches that Apple usually has with its devices, we spent all last year imagining / predicting that we were going to see the 2nd Generation AirPods in some of the important events that Apple staged. But no, WWDC 2018, the September Keynote, and nothing happened. The AirPods 2 (and the AirPower) were always a no show, although all the rumors and information suggest that they will become annual products from this 2019.

A curious case within a company that renews its devices every year, the almost three that carry AirPods on the market do not seem to slow their sales – is this the reason? For how well they still sell? But according to information published by the Digitimes website, the successors could be falling, in fact their sources indicated that lthe departure date of the AirPods 2 will be before the summer, sometime between January and June 2019

In fact, as we read in Forbes it seems that it will be well before the summer, because according to the latest rumors, the release date for AirPods 2 could be March 29basically in 21 days. Of course this data must be taken with tweezers, because it is difficult to believe, although given Apple’s taste for surprise, it would not be surprising either. If this date is indeed correct, in the next two weeks we should see an official statement from Apple inviting the press to a presentation this month.

Heavier

We change the source of the rumor and go with Max Weinbach, writer for the XDA portal site, who reportedly had access to new details on Apple’s headphones. In theory we did not expect a radical redesign of the device, although it seems that AirPods 2 will be heavier by including lto wireless charging for para Qi Charging’, The new air charging system.

The Weinbach data speak of AirPods 2 being larger “in one direction”, but it is not yet known whether they are also longer and / or wider. The new charging system will be so fast, that 100% full charge of headphones and also the case to store and charge them will be done in just 15 minutes. Is this true and will we see AirPods 2 at the end this year? In two weeks we will know if these sources were correct or we will have to keep waiting.