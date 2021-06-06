Airo, the electric car that cleans polluted air while driving

Heatherwick Studio, based in London, UK, unveiled a vehicle with the ability to “aspirate pollutants from other cars” at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show. Is named Airo, and is a prototype designed for the fledgling Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer IM Motors, jointly founded by SAIC Motor, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Not long ago, an electric vehicle seemed like a technological marvel, and driving one was considered a novelty. But times have changed and more and more people are able to afford them. In addition, the decreasing cost of batteries in the years to come will further reduce sales prices. So what is the next technological leap for electric vehicles? According to IM Motors and Heatherwick Studio, it appears that cleaning the polluted air around you while driving.

The Airo has autonomous and driver-controlled driving modes. But although we are familiar with self-sufficient technologies, it is the HEPA filtering system del Airo is what really sets it apart from the rest. Without going into much detail, this system actively cleans the air that circulates through the Airo’s chassis from polluting sources, such as a combustion vehicle that can either circulate in front of it or all the polluting gases in a city.

The designer of the Airo, Thomas heatherwick, whose diverse catalog of creations includes the London New Routemaster bus, the London 2012 Olympic Cauldron, the Garden Bridge prototype and the Coal Drops Yard shopping center badge in King’s Cross, hailed the Airo as “a car destined to transport us to a world. cleaner and better future ”. The Airo’s ‘awareness’ of its surroundings also extends to other aspects of its design, such as the scarcity of space on a global level.

The customizable cabin features seats that can rotate from their usual forward-facing position to a facing configuration. They can also fully recline to allow occupants to nap when the need arises; If we are behind the wheel it is not the best, even if you are not driving yourself. It’s not the prettiest electric vehicle to look at, yes, but this one at least seems to have the noblest goals than simply a nice aesthetic.

“The Airo is not simply another electric that does not pollute the air. Instead, by using the latest HEPA filter technology, it goes the extra mile by also sucking in pollutants from other vehicles as it goes. […] Designed to simultaneously address the global space shortage, Airo is also a multifunctional room with additional space to eat, work, play or even sleep, ”adds Heatherwick. And, although it seems a bit difficult to believe, scheduled to go into production in 2023.

Source: Heatherwick Studio, CarBuzz

