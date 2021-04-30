Airo, the car that sucks the pollution from other cars

Enlarge

ACD April 29, 2021

The Airo is an electric and autonomous car that, according to its creators, helps to suck up pollution from other vehicles.

Across the planet, the fight against pollution and climate change is one of the main objectives. It is because of that anti-emissions laws have been tightened and the commitment to the electric car is increasingly firm.

In this context, it seems like a great idea that the Chinese carmaker IM Motors has had, which has just presented an electric and autonomous car that, they argue, helps suck up pollution from other vehicles.

Under the name Airo and designed by the Heatherwick studio, this vehicle runs entirely on electric power and has an optional autonomous mode that allows passengers to forget about driving and relax. Heatherwick Studio has designed the Airo so that looks more like a living space than the inside of a car, with fully swiveling seats that can recline into a folding bed, table and screen.

In the Airo, the seats can be converted into a bed

4 photos The Airo has been designed to look more like a living space than the interior of a car

The great novelty, however, is in the Airo’s HEPA filtering system, which cleans dirty air while driving, ‘Vacuuming pollutants’ as described by Thomas Heatherwick, founder of Heatherwick Studio

“Airo is not just another air-friendly electric car,” adds Heatherwick, “but using the latest HEPA filter technology, it goes further by also vacuum pollutants from other carss while driving.

Asphalt, a contaminant that had not been taken into account

Its creators also put the emphasis on interior modularity. ‘Designed to simultaneously cope with the world’s space shortage, Airo is also a multifunctional room with extra space to eat, work, play or even sleep ”.

The Airo is expected starts production in 2023 And although its peculiarities sound like science fiction, we may be the first of many who deal with offsetting the polluting emissions of the oldest cars in the automobile fleet.

“Airo is a car designed to transport us to a cleaner and better future”Conclude its designers.