Airneo2: portable health for your environment

This brand brings together a range of products specially designed to ensure health and well-being in your living environment, both the one you touch and the one you don’t.

The Airneo2 catalog currently consists of four products: ES1, ES2, PR1 and HM1. The first three have the objective of sanitizing and ridding of viruses or toxic components (HM1 is an advanced humidifier) ​​and are distinguished either by the environment for which they are intended or by the way they are done. As a starting point, they carry out their work without any chemical or technique that may be aggressive or harmful: sterilization through ultraviolet rays or ionization. Let’s see how these products are and work:

Airneo ES1: portable sterilizer

It is a handheld sanitizer, with a sober design the size and shape of a standard flashlight (14 x 2.4 x 2.4 cm). It is able to rid any object or surface of germs by up to 99.9% by means of UV-C (ultraviolet) rays; This light apparently destroys the molecular structure of DNA or RNA in bacterial viruses. Its mode of use is summarized in passing its rays over the object in question for a few seconds. 100% ozone-free and with auto-off function after a few minutes of inactivity.

56 euros (price as of May 2021)

Gadget thinks

It seems to us a very interesting resource to always carry at all times and places (it only weighs 72 grams), to sanitize from the mask (which, beware, does not increase its useful period of use or replace its washing if it is multi-use ), the mobile and any object that we use very frequently or that we do not know how clean it is. The company ensures that with 30 seconds of exposure to the light it emits, the object will be virus-free.

Airneo ES2: a box to sanitize

It is another way to free objects of all kinds of toxic elements. In this case, it is a bag-type box (with an imitation leather handle) to insert the mobile phone, the watch, some garment, cutlery, glasses, etc., and wait for about 5 minutes until the ultraviolet light does its job. job. It also sterilizes 99.9%, has a digital display of the remaining time and has a capacity of 3.5 liters, from dimensions of 23 x 16 x 14.2 cm and a weight of 745 grams.

79 euros (price as of May 2021)

Gadget thinks

Yes, it is another alternative to sanitize products, surely, more appropriate for those that have nooks and crannies or are likely to suffer a lot of use. The detail that we liked the most about this product is that its lid can act as the ES1 model. That is, since this lid has an integrated UV-C light emitter, you can use it as a portable or fixed sterilizer for whatever is needed at all times.

Airneo PR1: a healthy ‘gem’

His proposal is to wear it around the neck (it has a serial cord) because it promises to emit up to 11,500,000 negative anions in 2 minutes, which translates into the purification of 1 cubic meter around it, being effective from the first 15 seconds . That’s right, PR1 generates anions without ozone derivatives that protect the nearby environment from germs, bacteria and toxic elements in general, including mites, smoke and odors.

48 euros (price as of May 2021)

Gadget thinks

It is not the first product of this type that we have tried and, always with faith that it performs its work effectively (we lack the means to confirm it), we can only say that it seems to us a very good idea. This one in particular only measures 6 x 2 cm, weighs 33 grams and, therefore, is comfortable to wear around the neck; However, in the Gadget Lab we have chosen to put it on our work table and it really shows a cleaner environment, at least for the purpose of odors. It can be active all day (it works even plugged in) and charges in 2 hours, which means about 20 hours of autonomy. Totally silent unless you hold it to your ear, where you will hear a slight hum.

Airneo HM1: advanced humidifier

The HM1 is more focused on well-being, without forgetting health. It is an emitter of humidity, a humidifier to use; but advanced. It is capable of producing nano-sized water particles, such as cold mist, so they can penetrate the epidermis for a healthy effect. The company states that the water capacity of a glass using this nano technique is equivalent to three face masks. Includes a light to create ambience and continuous or intermittent spray mode.

35 euros (price as of May 2021)

Gadget thinks

Wireless (internal rechargeable battery) and with very silent operation, we have compared the emission of its particles with those produced by a standard humidifier and the effects are noticeable: not in sight, but in the sensation of a humid environment at all recharged even if it is running for several hours. Its size of 13 x 10 cm and the aforementioned independence of plugs invite you to take it and use it wherever it suits you. It does need a filter that must be changed from time to time (we do not know its duration at the moment) and it does not admit oils or aromatic essences. Its average autonomy is about 5.5 hours.

www.airneo2.com