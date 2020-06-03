By Jane L. Levere. The world’s airlines and airports are doing everything they can to make people confident that despite traveling through the coronavirus pandemic it is safe to fly again. Read Disinfect these 7 everyday items against coronavirus

Airlines are requesting that both passengers and their staff wear face masks and are introducing new cleaning procedures on aircraft, applying social distancing to board, leaving an empty seat on planes, and one of them even prohibits passengers from queuing for use the bathroom.

The airlines are requesting that both passengers and their staff wear face masks. Photo: NYT

Airports are verifying the temperature of passengers using high and low technology devices; They are using biometric measurements to streamline registration, security processes, as well as immigration and customs, and they are also using autonomous robots to clean the floors of the terminals.

However, none of this is consistent. Furthermore, it is not known whether these measures are sufficient. For example, will distancing measures work if passengers are sitting with other people for several hours? Perhaps temperature verification detects those who are already sick, but how do we detect those who have the virus when, according to some calculations, 35 percent of people are asymptomatic and 40 percent of contagion occurs before people feel sick?

“There are a lot of uncertain things right now,” said Henry Harteveldt, founder of Atmosphere Research Group, a tourism industry analysis company in San Francisco.

Airports and airlines have to invest in something long-term that is permanent, like airport security, or are they short-term tactical interventions? ”

“This uncertainty, along with unnecessary variation from airport to airport in terms of procedures for diagnosing people’s health, makes confused consumers not confident enough to take a trip,” said Harteveldt. “They will only travel when necessary and not when they want to, whether for business or pleasure.”

Last month, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade organization for the global airline industry, issued what it calls a “plan of action” to revive aviation. It recommended “staggered” measures that were “implemented globally and respected between governments.”

These included tracking people with whom passengers had contact before the flight; verification of temperature when travelers arrived at the airport; the use of mouth guards by passengers; mouth guards and protective equipment for airport and airline personnel; Self-service contactless options for baggage check-in and warehousing, and electronically processed customs procedures.

However, the plan rejected the policies of some airlines to leave an empty seat on aircraft because, according to him, “the risk of transmission of COVID-19 among passengers inside the aircraft is very low.”

Furthermore, although IATA would have expected these guidelines to reassure passengers, Timothy O’Neil-Dunne, a frequent traveler of millions of miles and director of 777 Partners, an investment firm, noted that they did not take into account “the essential question that has to be answered: how can I know for sure that only people who are not transmitters of the coronavirus will be allowed to go with me on the plane? ”

A general airline policy is for passengers and staff to wear face masks or something to cover their faces. At some companies – including Qatar Airways, Philippines Airlines and AirAsia – flight attendants wear what would be considered protective suits.

American, United and Southwest Airlines, among others, have improved their aircraft cleaning programs, while more modern aircraft use high-efficiency air filters (HEPA), which are also used in operating rooms in hospitals and that extract practically all microbes and viruses from the cabin air. However, there is no evidence that the filters can fully protect passengers from the coronavirus.

Ryanair, the Dublin-based low-cost airline, which plans to resume 40 percent of its normal service on July 1, refuses to leave an empty seat. It has also established one of the strangest new policies: It plans to ban “standing in line to use the restroom” during flights, although “access to restrooms will be available to passengers upon request.”

Delta Air Lines not only requires mouth guards, but disinfects check-in desks and counters, baggage stations and security containers at airport stations, as well as boarding areas, aircraft access bridges and employee areas.

In addition, it is disinfecting aircraft toilets, top compartment handles, tray tables, and seatback screens before each flight. It is also temporarily leaving an empty seat, reducing food and beverage delivery “to decrease service touchpoints,” and replacing HEPA filters twice as many times as suggested by the manufacturer.

Frontier, Air France and Singapore Airlines, among others, check the temperature of the passengers. Etihad Airways is testing with volunteers from Abu Dhabi International Airport a non-contact self-service post to take temperature, heart and respiratory rates.

Both Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will soon have employees to test a machine that combines an infrared camera and artificial intelligence to take the temperature.

Pittsburgh International Airport has a robot, with a brain designed by Carnegie Robotics, that uses ultraviolet light to clean the floor. This airport is also considering using this light to sterilize elevator buttons, as well as handrails for escalators and automated passenger transports. Cincinnati Airport recently started using an Avidbots NEO robot, which is widely used at international airports to clean the floor. Brian Cobb, the airport’s director of innovation, said he plans to use the information provided by the robot to monitor and, if necessary, divert passengers to maintain social distance.

Dallas airport is using digital lights and displays to signal unoccupied restroom compartments. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is installing 400 new hand sanitizer dispensers that use a smart monitoring system.

Miami International Airport is using a new service from iinside software developer that monitors and evaluates social distancing in lines to get through the security area. Tampa International Airport has installed plastic shells in high-traffic areas, as well as signs and signs to indicate social distance. It has also reduced seats and increased and improved cleaning tasks. He is recommending that passengers arrive at least two hours before departure “to help prevent people from crowding into last-minute haste.”

Two technology companies, SITA and Collins Aerospace, are promoting contactless initiatives for airports that use biometric facial recognition and mobile technologies for check-in, baggage deposit, security screening and boarding.

The use of biometric screening is still under debate, at least in the United States and Europe. Despite O’Neil-Dunne and Harteveldt supporting the review, Harteveldt hinted that whoever uses that technology must work “with the highest level of data security” to ensure that information related to passenger health is kept safe.

O’Neil-Dunne noted that passengers need to be more flexible about privacy in order to protect their health and that of others.

“Ethics is fine when it’s all that matters,” he said. “In this case, it is a pandemic virus. We are dealing not only with individual guarantees, but with the basic human rights of passengers, and I think that takes priority. ”

