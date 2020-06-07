The coronavirus has caused an unprecedented crisis in the aviation sector. However, European airlines are preparing to resume their activity in the coming weeks with the takeoff of the first flights of the summer season. The objective? Restoring consumer confidence with an eye towards reactivating demand by offering discounts of up to 50%, such as Ryanair and Air Europa.

The coronavirus hit to the sector has caused airlines to prepare more than 20,000 layoffs, which add to millions of losses. And it is that since the first positives were detected in Europe, the sector suffered a cascade of cancellations and the paralysis of its fleet, which quickly joined the movement restrictions that the different governments imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

The lifting of restrictions and the reopening of major world economies have caused airlines to prepare for their return. The first to present its low-price strategy to gain market share has been Ryanair.

Ryanair will sell at “any” price

Ryanair opens a price war in the sector to fill its planes this summer. The airline has assured that it is willing to lower tickets by 50% and operate at a loss over the next year to encourage demand in Europe. This has been assured Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair, “once we start flying in June, we will sell at any price to fill as many seats as we can.”

«We prefer sell cheapAnd if we have to lose money for the next 12 months, let’s try to lose the least amount of money trying to sell as many seats as we can. Profits will suffer a year or two, and that is what our shareholders should expect, ”said the group’s CEO. The low cost airline will resume more than 550 routes to and from Spain from July 1 with great discounts.

EasyJet launches tickets at 29.90 euros

The easyJet pulls bargains to save the summer. The British low cost has launched an offer to encourage reservations with a million tickets to 29.90 euros to fly between July and September this year. Given the weak demand and the confidence crisis, the airline has been forced to join Ryanair’s strategy to save the summer season.

The coronavirus has not only forced the British airline to launch discounts, but also to prepare more than 4,500 dismissed. A measure that according to the CEO, Joan Lundgren, is taken to “ensure that it not only survives this period, but comes out as a strong and competitive company.”

The company is cutting expenses for the return to operations on June 15, with routes in the United Kingdom and France, but also from Barcelona.

“We fly again”

For his part, Air Europe He thus presented his return to activity after the long hiatus caused by the coronavirus crisis: «We are flying again with more enthusiasm than ever! Cheapest flights, on the dates you want and to the Air Europa destinations that you like the most, with discounts of up to 40% and free exchange ».

However, the airline sector faces the loss of almost 300,000 million euros and will experience a 55% drop in income, according to IATA, the International Air Transport Agency. In the month of March it calculated losses of 113,000 million, half that now. A situation that does not improve after the announcement that demand will take years to recover to pre-covid-19 levels.