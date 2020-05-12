(Bloomberg) – US airlines will have more freedom to stop flying to some cities in the country due to low demand from passengers, who have filed thousands of complaints to US regulators about the refund policies of airlines, the Department of Transportation reported Tuesday.

The department said it would allow airlines to suspend flights to more cities, a change that could result in some destinations being served only by one airline, according to a notice published Tuesday on its website. With the change, airlines can request exemptions for up to five airports or 5% of the destinations they should fly to, whichever is greater, the department added.

Separately, the department has issued its second legal notice to airlines since April, advising them to meet their ticket cost reimbursement obligations in some circumstances, as there was a significant increase in consumer complaints. The department received 25,000 reports of suspected defaults in March and April, an increase of more than eight times from normal rates, the department said in a press release.

The volume of complaints is “unprecedented,” prompting the department to closely examine the issue, her secretary, Elaine Chao, said in a press release.

“The department is asking all airlines to review their customer service policies and ensure that they are as flexible and considerate as possible with the needs of passengers facing financial difficulties during this time,” said Chao.

Even when some places in the US begin to plan to reopen their economies, low passenger demand has led many airlines to ask the department for permission to stop flying to various cities in the country, in accordance with the minimum service requirements that the airlines agreed to in exchange for a government rescue of US $ 50,000.

More than 90% of passengers have stopped flying, and airlines have eliminated nearly three-quarters of flights since the start of the pandemic.

US law requires airlines to reimburse the cost of tickets in cash if the company cancels a flight, and if the passenger decides not to fly, airlines may issue vouchers for future travel. While the airlines comply with the law, they would declare bankruptcy if they had to make additional refunds, Nicholas Calio, president of the commercial group Airlines for America, testified to the Senate last week.

Original Note: Airlines Granted More Flight Cuts as Consumer Complaints Surge

bloomberg.com“data-reactid =” 21 “> For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. “data-reactid =” 22 “> Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.