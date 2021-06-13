Airline pilots use a tablet for this

Two better than one

Inside the airplane cabin there is always a reserve tablet. Any system of the aircraft is always duplicated, and the tablet is no less. This is not a whim, but provides the possibility of have a device on hand quickly in case the first one stops working, runs out of battery or hangs. And in case you have any kind of doubt, the GPS that is integrated in a tablet does not influence or alter the flight instruments. In any case, there are pilots who worry about activating Airplane Mode on their devices at times.

And the apps of the pilots?

Different developers have launched applications to facilitate the tasks of the pilots in the cockpit. For example, Lido mPilot for everything related to navigation. The Airbus consortium has FlySmart which is a suite of various applications to do all the calculations. eWAS is used to receive meteorological data, in addition to company-specific applications where it is possible to find news, programming, links to other company websites or corporate email itself. Coruson is used by many airlines to send reports.

There is no doubt that tablets have become a staple in the operation of commercial aircraft. Fortunately, their incorporation is a fact and there is no going back. Everything is for the safety, simplicity and ease that it means for the crew to be able to carry out any type of consultation or calculation.