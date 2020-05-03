The airport scenes that until recently received 10 million passengers a year, or more, and today are almost completely empty, like the one in Congonhas, are proof of the difficulties that airlines are experiencing all over the world. The images of large quantities of aircraft parked due to lack of demand reinforce the evidence. The crisis caused by the covid-19, which, among other measures, demanded social isolation in many regions, is one of the most serious ever faced by commercial aviation and is not only worse because, precisely, of the pandemic.

The apparent contradiction is easily dissolved when the results of cargo and passenger transport are compared. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents 290 airlines in 120 countries, estimates that this year, airline revenue could drop 48% (almost half) compared to the year past if it depended solely on passenger transport. After all, the pandemic has led governments to limit the entry of foreigners into their countries, the departure of their citizens abroad and also internal displacement.

Obviously, freight transport will also fall. But the reduction will be much less marked, from 14% in the best scenario or 31% in the worst, according to Iata. It bases its scenarios on the projections of the World Trade Organization, which forecasts a 13% to 32% reduction in world trade in 2020.

And cargo transport falls less than passenger transport because air transport has played an important role in combating the new coronavirus. The urgency of delivering medicines and equipment to demand centers drives the use of aircraft for their transportation, notes Iata chief economist Brian Pearce. Although Iata does not have accurate data, it estimates that drug transport doubled between January and March. The estimate does not consider the transportation of medical equipment.

In addition to registering less bad results than passengers, cargo transportation in the pandemic is suffering less than it suffered in the 2008 crisis, according to IATA. In comparison with a year earlier, the result of March is 15.2% lower in terms of ton transported per kilometer; between January and December 2008, the reduction was 23%.

See too:

‘I can’t abandon them’: the 98-year-old doctor who continues to visit patients despite the coronavirus

.