Independent developer Quato and publisher HandyGames, the latter known for having participated in the launch of multiple indie games for different platforms such as Rad Rodgers Radical Edition or Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams, have joined forces to present in 2021 Airhead, a creative project that combines lateral advancement platforms, puzzles and exploration of intricate interconnected huge areas – that well-known formula popularly called Metroidvania– under the simple premise that you know how to keep your head (free, independent of your body and very floating) alive, being us the body that must go through all the sorrows of the world to achieve that goal, traveling between air tanks so that it keep fit during the long trip.

It is an adventure through an expanding interconnected world, where you must explore, evolve and overcome intricate puzzles to succeed. In the game you play as a small body and the round inflated organism that it uses as a head, and while said head slowly deflates you still have the opportunity to save his life. To do so, you must use air tanks to keep it sufficiently inflated, as you explore the subtle dystopian-style metroidvania-style world, searching for incredible abilities and upgrades that will unlock new areas and puzzles for you to overcome and access new areas previously inaccessible. In your odyssey, it will be up to you to discover the true connection between this peculiar head, the air tanks and the technology that makes the world dirty, so that you can save Head no matter what it costs. There is still a time to wait until we can try this peculiar game, but at least we have this presentation trailer, which shows us a first glimpse of what awaits us in it, so we can take a look:

Airhead trailer (Nintendo Switch)

