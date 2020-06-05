The measures adopted by the different Spanish administrations to face the coronavirus crisis will have an impact on budgets between 39,833 and 48,367 million euros, according to the different scenarios calculated by the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF)

This Friday, AIReF has approved a report with the monthly monitoring of the stability objective for 2020, incorporating updated information.

Of all that spending, most of it 28,139 and 32,489 million euros, would fall on Social Security funds, especially for spending on unemployment, extraordinary temporary employment regulation (ERTE) files and the exoneration of contributions that also occurs.

The greatest expense would correspond to the autonomous communities

The impact in the autonomous communities would be between 7,241 and 10,149 million; that of the central administration, between 2,850 and 2,971 million, and that of local corporations, between 1,604 and 2,757 million.

As its president advanced this Thursday, Cristina Herrero, AIReF has revised its deficit forecast to incorporate the impact of the approval of the minimum vital income, the cost of which stands at 1,394 million this year, and the expansion of ERTEs.

The deficit forecast for this year stands at 11.1% of GDP in the most benign scenario

Once this impact has been incorporated, the deficit forecast for this year stands at 11.1% of GDP in the most benign scenario (two tenths more than in its first estimate) and 13.9% of GDP in the most benign scenario. adverse (one tenth more).

The central government deficit forecast is between 5.8% and 7% of GDP, 1.3 points more than in the first estimate after incorporating new transfers to Social Security and before an estimate of the fall in collection in the benign scenario of 6.6% in personal income tax, 16.8% in corporation tax and 10.8% in VAT.

According to AIReF, Social Security will record a deficit of between 3.7 and 4.8% of GDP, 1.3 points less thanks to contributions from the Central Administration.

The deficit of the autonomous communities will be between 1.5 and 2% of GDP, with a worsening of one tenth due to the increase in health spending, although the figure could be alleviated by up to 1.1 points thanks to the announced non-reimbursable funds by the Government, which have not yet been included in this report.