AIReF accuses the Government of not specifying the tax increase and warns that its plan “does not meet the requirements”

The Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AiReF) alert that the update of the government plan “does not meet the requirements for the medium term”, at the same time He accuses him of not making the tax increase. The analysis carried out by the agency focuses on the fact that the Executive’s Stability Plan only serves the short term, but is “not complete” in the medium term and calls for greater specificity in the measures it intends to approve.

According to the AiReF, other countries do include the objectives of their fiscal policy more clearly (especially in the case of Germany and the United Kingdom), something that, they say, does not happen with Spain. The Government, he assures, does not explain “any specific measure”. Already in its previous reports, the agency asked for a strategy for the medium term, which, alert, remains unfulfilled.

These notices are given after the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, assured this Monday that it will not raise taxes on the middle and working class. He acknowledged that the economic recovery after the pandemic will be accompanied by a greater fiscal pressure. The Executive, for now, gives little detail about these tax increases, and trusts their realization to the work of the expert committee. The results of its deliberation will not be known until 2022.

In the recovery plan sent to Brussels, the Government includes measures such as the diesel tax, a plastic tax or Tobin and Google taxes and advances its intention to expand the presence of tolls throughout the road network. Regarding the latter, AIReF avoided making assessments. “We do not value the measures of governmentWe only reveal the fiscal situation but we do not go into assessing whether the measures have to go on the expense or income side, “they commented.

Without concretion in the reforms

In fact, AIReF believes that the Stability Program can only be considered an incomplete approximation to this strategy because, in the first place and in its budgetary aspect, it is presented as an isolated element of the recovery plan. It only incorporates the macroeconomic impact of the investments in the recovery plan and the consequent tax collection impact, but not the reforms that are still pending.

In addition, starting in 2021, the Government’s plan, says the AiReF, draws a fiscal scenario “with constant policies” in which neither an objective path for fiscal policy is incorporated, nor even some tax measures that are included in the submitted plan. It is proposed that the EU come into force in 2022. In addition, the stability plan, they add, It does not contemplate how much of the investments will entail increases in spending of a structural nature that can persist after the plan is finalized.

On the other hand, AIReF foresees a fall in the deficit over the period to 3.5% of GDP in 2024, three tenths higher than that collected in the update of the Stability Pact, but warns that by then the public debt will continue to show a “high vulnerability”, standing at 112%.

In the short term, yes, it is more optimistic. Thus, in 2021 AIReF foresees a deficit of 7.8% compared to the 8.4% expected by the Executive, while in 2022 it would be 4.6% compared to the estimated 5%, and 3.9% in 2023 compared to the 4% collected in the Stability Program sent to Brussels.

Growth in line with what has already been projected

Regarding GDP growth, AIReF maintains its calculations and expects it to be at 6.6%, in line with what was recently expressed by the Government, which has placed it at 6.5% (Yes, more than three points below the forecast of 9.8% that was collected in the General State Budgets of 2021). In any case, these indicators are subject, says the agency, to two very relevant factors: the rate of vaccination and the implementation of the recovery plan for European funds, which should begin to be implemented, they point out, from the second half of this year .