Aire Networks continues with its CPD project in Talavera de la Reina | News | Infrastructures

The regional government of Castilla-La-Mancha has welcomed the project of Aire Networks, one of the main telecommunications companies in Spain, which plans to establish itself in Talavera de la Reina and put into operation a data center that will create jobs and reinforce the digital map of the Autonomous Community.

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, was able to learn about the final details of this project today, in a working meeting with the CEO of Aire Networks, Raúl Aledo, and the company’s commercial director, Carlos Cortés , which took place in the Palace of Fuensalida, in Toledo, and in which he was accompanied by the Minister of Finance and Public Administrations, Juan Alfonso Ruiz Molina, and the mayor of Talavera de la Reina, Tita García Élez.

Emiliano García-Page, President of Castilla-La-Mancha, with Raúl Aledo, CEO of Aire Networks and other personalities

In a press conference after the meeting, Ruiz Molina has positively assessed the scope of this technological infrastructure, used to host computer systems that provide data storage, backup and information management services for companies.

The counselor thanked Aire Networks -which has a telecommunications network that covers 90% of the Spanish territory-, for its commitment to Castilla-La Mancha for the installation of a data center, with a planned investment of 1.3 million euros, and stressed that this initiative “will mean strengthening the digital map of Castilla-La Mancha.”

Cloud services for companies in the region

The head of the Treasury and Public Administrations has assured that the project has “many advantages” and will be “a source of opportunities for the region.” Among them, he mentioned that it is designed, fundamentally, for small and medium-sized companies, which will have an infrastructure in their own autonomous community with a cloud service to store their data, This will serve as a “boost” to its digital transformation, as well as that of the regional and local administrations, which will also be able to make use of these services.

Likewise, it has highlighted that infrastructures of these characteristics they constitute “a pole of attraction for new companies to come to Castilla-La Manchas, mainly technology-based”. And it has affected that its implementation will mean the initial creation of about thirty permanent jobs, in addition to the indirect jobs that are generated.

For his part, the CEO of Aire Networks, thanked the City Council of Talavera and the Board for their support of this project and pointed out that “today is a great day for the company” because “we are laying the first stone” of this center of the data, the first phase of which will be completed before the end of the year.

Along the same lines, the mayor of Talavera has emphasized that it is “a very important day” because “the foundations of the change in the production model are being laid” and has valued public-private collaboration and the potential of the city , which “is being a benchmark at a technological and innovation level.”