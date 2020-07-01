You don’t usually see too much, but Apple has very good technology for send data directly from terminal to terminal. Those who regularly use AirDrop know this, and the company has demonstrated this with the direct migration it released in iOS 12.4. Thanks to it we can transfer tens of GB of data in just a few minutes.

Now, according to a patent they’ve discovered on AppleInsider, AirDrop could further improve thanks to a laser system. Sounds like science fiction, but calm: it is a system of low-power mobile diodes placed in the devices. They could align with each other to be able to transmit data with a higher quality than the combination of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that AirDrop uses right now.

Laser communication that can be applied to the iPhone … and to a car

Since the lenses would move on their own, there would be no need to disturb the wearer by sending instructions for align devices accurately. The terminals would already communicate so that, once the perfect position of their respective lenses has been found, they stop moving. Placed on the Mac, it could also be used as an alternative to the cable to make local backups, among other things.

From the source they also comment on how something like this could give a great service when it comes to communicate and position yourself in an autonomous car compared to other vehicles. It is a technology that can be applied in many fields of the future in which Apple has been working for years, so perhaps we will see related developments in the iPhone and iPad of future generations (do not expect to see it this fall, we are talking about a patent that only is half a year old).

Sharing AirDrop can improve with the use of lenses that would align themselves, according to a new patent