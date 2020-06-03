The presidential candidate for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Luis Abinader, stressed that among his government proposals will be the merger of the three electricity distributors into a single organ.

During the presentation of his proposal on Tuesday night before the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) Abinader said that one of the solutions that is being proposed to solve the electrical problem will be the merger of the three EDES.

“The first focus of politicization, waste and cost overruns in the sector are the three electricity distribution companies, so the first measures of my government will include the merger of their three boards of directors into one body,” he explained.

Also, during his presentation of ideas for economic recovery and potentialization of the industrial sector, the PRM candidate emphasized exports and the elimination of taxes on these.

After highlighting that exports represent barely 6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Abinader pointed out that among his goals will be the duplication of these and the creation of jobs in this way, issues that would be possible with the tax reduction.

“Our administration intends to free the proportion of exported production from the payment of income tax, a great aspiration of the Dominican industrial sector and it seems to me that the time has come to implement it, consistent with our vision that Dominican exports do not they should be penalized through the tax burden, ”said Abinader.

In this sense, it also proposed the elimination of a tax on machinery and supplies dedicated to export activity, as well as including facilities to make investments in research, development and circular economy.

On this last point, he pointed out that the country has not progressed in the treatment of solid waste “because we do not have a recycling culture” and that this has represented environmental damage.

Therefore, it proposed a “model of intervention that contributes to generating a change of behavior in a group of companies around the reduction and use of waste generated in the transformation and post-consumption processes.”

Through this, he expressed that in case of winning the presidential elections, his government will support the circular economy project, particularly the objectives of creating synergies between the government and its municipalities to seek solutions to solid waste management and promote laws and regulations to promote the recycling industry.