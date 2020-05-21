WASHINGTON – After spending almost two months docked in Guam by a coronavirus outbreak, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt set sail Thursday for offshore for a series of military exercises in preparation for his return to operations in the Pacific.

The vessel had been anchored in Guam since March 27, while its 4,800 crew members were quarantined. More than 1,000 of them were diagnosed with COVID-19 in that period.

“It feels great to go back to sea,” Rear Admiral Stu Baker, commander of Strike Company 9, said in a statement. “Taking Theodore Roosevelt and Air Detachment 11 one step closer to resuming their missions in the Indo-Pacific is a tremendous achievement for the crew.”

In an interview with The Associated Press from the aircraft carrier earlier in the week, Navy Captain Carlos Sardiello said the ship will sail with a reduced crew of about 3,000 elements, leaving about 1,800 seafarers on land who remain in quarantine or they take care of those who are. Quarantined items include 14 who recently tested positive for the virus again, just days after receiving permission to return to the ship.

The puzzling reappearance of COVID-19 among seafarers adds to the difficulties for the crew to regain health, and raises questions about the quality of diagnostic tests and how long the seafarers could remain infected or contagious.

The ship plans to carry out required operations for around two weeks, including a recertification of the launch pad and the combat squadron, with takeoffs and landings on the aircraft carrier. The ship will then return to Guam to pick up the healthy crew. If all goes well, he will leave to carry out operations before starting his way home to San Diego.

