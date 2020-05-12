Airbus will compensate up to 1,325 euros a month to employees who temporarily stop working by availing themselves of the temporary employment regulation (ERTE) file that the aeronautical company, the most important in the sector in Spain, will present soon, and whose conditions have released to the unions on Tuesday.

In the document that union representation has circulated, to which it has had access OK DAILY, It is established that the management of the company has proposed to make compensation for those employees who temporarily join the ranks of the unemployed through the ERTE:

Those who earn up to 38,000 euros gross per year, will have a supplement of 450 euros per month gross.

Those who earn from 38,000 to 48,000, a supplement of 770 euros per month gross.

For those that exceed 48,000 euros gross per year, the supplement will be 1,325 euros per month.

Management has specified that salary payments will be made based on the base salary plus seniority.

Getafe, Illescas and Puerto Real

The full workforce of the Getafe (Madrid), Illescas (Toledo) and Puerto Real (Cádiz) centers will be affected by this ERTE, excluding workers in partial retirement, expatriates in other countries and ten people from the management committee.

At most, 45 days of ERTE will be open to employees of the BC, WC and production divisions support functions.

On the other hand, the ERTE will affect a maximum of 30 days per employee in the template of transversal functions

Unions have been proposed that the ERTE finally affect 3,179 employees out of the 3,655 that the company has, a multinational company with public participation (through SEPI) and with shared capital between France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. The part of civil aviation is the one that will be affected while satellites and other smaller divisions are left out for the moment, although their future is also uncertain.