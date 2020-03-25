Airbus tales to force face-to-face work

These are troubled times for the economy. And what we still have left. Since we have been quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak in Spain, many companies, especially small and medium-sized ones, have been suffering the ravages of the state of alarm. Many of them have had to close their doors until further notice and impose temporary employment regulation records (ERTE) To him eployees. However, some large companies continue with part of their production. Despite the containment measures that encourage teleworking, many people continue to go to offices with an insufficient protocol in some cases but, in addition, it is held in half truths.

This is the case of Airbus. The world’s leading aircraft manufacturer this week sent a action protocol To which Explica.co had access in the event that a positive case of coronavirus is identified among the workers. At Airbus offices, many employees are telecommuting because they had access to VPN to use program licenses and work away from offices. But this has not happened in all departments. Juan Soler, who has preferred to hide his real name, is a subcontracted worker from Airbus. Both he and his team do not have access to the VPN and have to go to the offices to work, despite the fact that in order to carry out their functions “you only need a laptop and at a given moment use facilities, but they are specific events,” he explained.

In the aforementioned protocol, the company describes the coronavirus as a disease that is transmitted “from person to person, by the respiratory route through the respiratory drops, when the patient presents respiratory symptoms (coughs and sneezes) and contact with fomites”. However, they add:

So far, there is no evidence that it can be transmitted from

infected people without symptoms. “

In this regard, a document from the Ministry of Health indicated that in the global analysis of the outbreak in China, the mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) “He suggested that asymptomatic cases had little relevance to transmission dynamics. In this context, a minimal number of asymptomatic patients were detected, who subsequently developed symptoms.”

Subsequently, the text indicates some cases in which asymptomatic people spread the coronavirus to people in their environment. In some cases, disease symptoms appeared later or, in others, these were mild and could be confused with common ailments such as general malaise.

José Antonio López Guerrero, full professor of Microbiology and director of the NeuroVirology group at the Department of Molecular Biology of the Autonomous University of Madrid explained that it has already been demonstrated that the virus is transmitted from asymptomatic people. “For a simple reason: there would be no other possibility to see the rapid spread of the virus. If it were like Ebola, that you have to have overt symptoms to be a person of transmission, the virus would not have spread at this rate,” he told Explica.co. The current challenge is to know from which moment that person can be contagious because, having no symptoms, it is very difficult to determine the origin and the time of transmission of the virus.

In parallel, a study published in Science stated that those infected who have mild or absent symptoms and who are not documented in the infected lists cause 79% of transmissions of coronavirus. The study relied on COVID-19 cases in China and mathematical models to reach this conclusion.

Hipertextual has contacted Airbus to clarify the statements in the action protocol. In this regard, the multinational stated that it is respecting “the WHO and national standards issued by the Spanish Ministry of Health.”

Minimize the risks

On the other hand, the aircraft manufacturer announced on Monday that they plan to partially resume production and assembly tasks in Spain and France, after production and assembly activities were suspended last week. “Workstations will only reopen if they comply with the new health and safety measures in a matter of hygiene, cleanliness and distance, while improving the efficiency of operations in the new working conditions, “the statement said.

The measures to which the company refers are, among others, respecting the safety distance among employees, as well as the constant cleaning and disinfection of workspaces. These actions, a priori, are necessary to limit the risk of contagion. “Studies have been done in China and air samples have been taken to see viral load in poorly ventilated hospitals. The results are that there is not much viral load and that there is very little dispersal capacity, “explained López Guerrero in an interview.

He also stressed that the most common route of contagion is closeness to an infected person or through fómites, of objects contaminated by an infected person. “I cough my hand, put it on the door knob to enter the office, and the one who comes after touches that knob, scratches his nose and is already infected.”

Therefore, in addition to promoting telework, the expert indicated that if this method is not possible for some companies, risks should be minimized with measures such as reduction of people in the rooms and divide the days into days or morning and afternoon shifts. Disinfection is key but other actions such as trying to computers are single use and, if not possible, clean them when used by someone else.

Airbus has problems guaranteeing office cleanliness, worker says

Juan Soler, subcontracted by Airbus, told Hipertextual that the shifts have been divided but, despite this, there have been trouble ensuring cleanliness of the work areas. “They started last week with both shifts but realized that they didn’t have time to clean between shifts. And they closed the floor of a building that was disinfected because there was another positive one.” In the worker’s department, there are 3 people who have already been diagnosed with coronavirus.

However, the company reported that it is taking all hygiene measures to ensure that the health and safety of all employees is respected. “We have increased our cleaning capacity and extensive cleaning is underway at all times,” they said.

Despite the fact that Airbus stated that they continue “promoting work from home for non-production activities that are carried out worldwide, whenever possible,” Soler stated in previous statements that these practices are not generalized for the whole team. And, above all, he criticized the management of the crisis.

There is a lot of disorder, each day they say something different and people who do not have the VPN cannot enter their mail outside of their work and do not know what is happening. It is very worrying because the Government says that we stay at home as many as we can and many of us are going to work because one does not feel like doing the things. We are helping to make all this more chaotic and expand more. “

Measures lightly

Both the company subcontracted by Airbus in which Juan Soler works and the Company Committee are holding talks with the board to try to make them see reason. On the Twitter account of Interempresas Workers Commissions A statement was issued that serves as “a retrospective of the crisis that reveals the Company’s mismanagement and supports our position: the main thing is the health of the workers.”

Communiqué of the Interempresas Committee. A retrospective of the crisis that reveals the bad management of the Company and supports our position: the main thing is the health of the workers. TO GUARANTEE THE FUTURE, YOU MUST FIRST ASSURE THE PRESENT. # QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/8yZV1ioMWY

– CCOO Interempresas (@ccooInterempAir) March 22, 2020

In addition to a summary of Airbus’ management since the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the committee revealed, coinciding with Soler, that teleworking was not provided, in breach of government orders. Also, “work shifts were invented, without respecting the legal deadlines, without agreeing or negotiating with the workers’ representatives, making a substantial modification of the working conditions, unilaterally. “

They also considered installing temperature meters, then they realized that they did not have it and said that it is no longer necessary and that the WHO does not recommend it. The scientific disseminator wrote on this topic Esther Samper in eldiario.es and argued that, despite the widespread temperature controls, “there is no scientific evidence that they are useful to stop epidemics.” This is because do not serve to recognize asymptomatic patients, neither to people in period of incubation of the virus nor those with mild symptoms. In this case, installing temperature meters in Airbus offices, regardless of whether they have them or not, would not be a solution if it is not taken into account that people without symptoms can also infect and many workers continue going to the offices are reason, as reported by CCOO and the subcontracted worker consulted by Hipertextual. We have also contacted the Airbus Business Committee but have received no response as of the date of publication of this article.

The million dollar question

At the moment, the alarm status period is expected to be extended until April 11. Two more weeks in which we will not be able to leave the house for anything other than the essentials. For many people, this assumption also includes commuting to their workplace. Will companies take additional measures? How long can SMEs endure? And above all When will everything start to return to normal? That’s the million dollar question.

José Antonio López Guerrero indicated that, following the example of China, it is possible that in May the curve is stopped worse, at that time there would be no point in reopening the borders and leading a life the same as a month ago. “To return to full openness, I think it won’t be for another year.” He compared the current situation with the Spanish flu of 1918, when the virus relaxed after a few months because it was seasonal and in October it reappeared with more intensityIt infected more people and hit the economy harder. “We are still going to have restrictive measures, for example, the cinemas can open but with limited capacity. But in the face of autumn it will be the real fire lesson. I am afraid that the virus will return but its tendency will be to become seasonal and appear every winter” he indicated.

Until we have been immunized or vaccinated, COVID-19 will continue to be very present in our lives, at least in the coming months. Therefore, it is essential that companies adopt medium-term measures not only to survive, but so as not to endanger your workers with half truths.