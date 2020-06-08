Related news

The Ibex 35 had a week end last spectacular friday and now is the time to see if investors opt for the continuity of the rises and confidence in the international stock markets and especially the US one, or if, on the contrary, we are witnessing a deserved collection of profits to clean up the atmosphere of so much optimism. .

We have passed in just three days from breaking the Fibonacci retracement level of 38.2 percent to measuring ourselves already with half the decline since the collapse of the markets began due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So all eyes are on the 7,955 points of the Spanish selective and very close to them we have the psychological 8,000 points that we could also test today if there is no global correction in the markets.

Therefore, it is not surprising that in this scenario, director values of the index will be those who continue pulling the selective, but we also have in our control panel several companies that are doing very well and that are from the technical point of view in a very important situation that they deserve their follow-up to be able to enter them in time if they manage to break their respective resistances.

1) Airbus: With a 41.48 percent appreciation, this value is doing formidably well in the average that the volume accompanies you since it more than doubles your monthly average. In addition, it has forcefully broken its resistance at 75.13 euros and as long as it does not lose this level, we must continue to think and trust this value since his next goal is 96.61 euros.

2) Liberbank: He has not signed a week as spectacular as the previous value but 18.82 percent is not negligible either. What happens is that now it is approaching a major resistance and if it is able to break the 0.193 euros then it could put in very interesting returns. We only have to adjust our protection stop so that in the event that the value turns around and loses the lows of the previous session, exit as soon as possible.

3) Naturhouse: This value has only appreciated by 10.09 percent in the past week. However, it strikes me because on Friday managed to break the resistance of 1.70 euros with volume and that should have its continuity in this week that we now begin. As always, stop protection below the lows of the previous session to avoid getting caught in the value.

4) Alantra: This value managed to break a very important resistance at 11.70 euros as it corresponds to the medium-term moving average and the first-month highs of last month. It does it with volume and that is worth monitoring for today’s session in which to continue climbing positions would generate a good buy signal with stop below 11.50 euros in case we end up with a missing break.

Evolution of the actions under monitoring

Eduardo Bolinches