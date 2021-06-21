Airbus devises isolation bubble for passengers with COVID-19

The world is heading towards a ‘new normal’. As restrictions loosen, borders begin to open and airplanes return to the skies. However, coronavirus remains a risk. In this sense, Airbus has designed a quarantine section for passengers with symptoms of COVID-19 in flight.

Although the use of face masks, temperature controls, SARS-CoV-2 tests and initiatives such as the COVID passport, will be common requirements when traveling, there is still a chance that a passenger will have symptoms. Applying the isolation protocols recommended by the CDC and the world aviation body ITA would be difficult in such a confined space.

To address this problem, Airbus has introduced its “Passenger Containment Area for Symptomatic Events”, also known as PaxCASE. Is about a semi-transparent plastic “bubble” that allows isolating the passenger with symptoms of COVID-19 inside the plane.

Airbus Cabin Chief Ingo Wuggetzer explained to CNN the PaxCASE can be easily and quickly assembled by the crew anywhere on the plane. In addition, it can function as a fixed isolation station established in a predetermined location. In both cases, surrounds a total of three seats.

Airbus PaxCASE is just a concept for now

This kind of tent is an Airbus concept for the Crystal Cabin Awards of 2021. The airline has participated with its idea in the category “clean and safe air travel.

In general, the aforementioned awards have more categories, but this year, due to the negative impact that the health crisis had on the airlines, have focused on safe and clean forms of travel. So not only Airbus will present their ideas, but many other companies as well.

The PaxCASE could be well received by the contest judges. However, Wuggetzer acknowledges that airlines are not very interested in these types of insulation proposals. The winners will be announced in September this year at the Aircraft Interiors Expo.

