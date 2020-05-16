The aircraft manufacturer Airbus Operations and their unions have signed the pre-agreement on their temporary employment regulation procedure (ERTE) with the objective causes linked to the covid coronavirus 19. It will affect 3,178 workers at the Getafe (Madrid), Illescas (Toledo) and Puerto Real factories (Cádiz), as reported this Saturday by CCOO.

The temporary employment record will run until September 30 and its affected employees will receive 90% of their net salary, while ensuring that the employees of this commercial aircraft division they will not lose the extra payments, nor the holidays.

This is an ERTE for days of suspension per month, not a reduction in working hours by days, union sources have explained to Europa Press.

A statement has been distributed to the staff where the union section has assured that “correct steps” are being taken and a tool that is the “best guarantee” is used to safeguard employment.

«Avoid ERTE»

“CCOO tried to avoid ERTE until the last moment, but it was impossible to get around it any longer when it was confirmed that production would lose a third of its volume,” explained the union, which also warned that the crisis “has not passed.” since the situation of the airlines is critical and the income and the invoicing have plummeted.

The pre-agreement states that the unemployment benefit consumed by workers between May 18 and September 30 will not be deducted from the amount they accumulate and will not reduce the variable. In addition, the aeronautical company will advance the first installment of the unemployment benefit, at the risk that the collection will be delayed due to the saturation to which the Public State Employment Service (SEPE) is subject.

The aeronautical manufacturer will complement the benefit up to the amount that the unions demanded, according to a calculation based on what was agreed in previous ERTE, what was signed in other countries and what was agreed in similar companies. In addition, CCOO has ensured that a linear and general distribution will be made for workers, which eliminates discrimination by salary brackets.