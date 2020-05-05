Airbus has officially announced the completion of the E-Fan X project launched in 2017 in collaboration with Siemens and Rolls-Royce. Unfortunately, it has not achieved its objective, which was to launch a hybrid-electric drive system in a 100-passenger regional aircraft capable of commercial flights in 2020. However, Airbus ensures that the experience gained during these three years, ratifies its commitment to decarbonization of air transport. It will continue working on an internal project in which the possibilities it offers will also be taken into account. the hydrogen fuel cell.

In November 2017, Airbus, Siemens and Rolls Royce announced the start of the E-Fan X project, the result of which was to achieve a hybrid aircraft capable of carrying out regional routes with passengers in 2020. The E-Fan X used the BAe 146, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying up to 100 passengers. In its original propulsion system, consisting of four jet turbines, one of them was replaced by a 2 MW electric motor powered by a battery system that worked in direct current at 3,000 volts.

In May 2019, ahead of schedule, it was first announced that Airbus and Siemens intended to end this collaboration. A month later, Siemens sold its electric aircraft business unit to Rolls-Royce, confirming its exit from the project, transferring its technology to the British company that would continue the project together with the European business conglomerate.

Now, the decision to finish the project has been taken in conjunction with Rolls-Royce. In this latest announcement, Airbus regrets the final end of the project without having completed all its objectives. However, he also claims to have learned a lot from him. “The overriding objective remains unchanged: we are fully committed to the decarbonisation of air transport,” says Grazia Vittadini, Chief Technology Officer of Airbus, who has not offered a concrete perspective on the future of hybrid aircraft: “The E-Fan X it has shattered preconceived notions of what is possible on a future flight. His spirit will remain alive if we continue our journey towards the climatic sustainability of commercial flights. ”

E Fan-X propulsion system.

From the E Fan-X project, Airbus wanted to highlight several ideas that will focus its line of work in the future. Hybrid architectures based on high voltage battery systems are the “technology brick” indispensable for your demonstration projects. The acquired knowledge will continue its development in the company’s internal project called Airbus E-Aircraft System Test House.

At the same time, it will explore the possibilities and limitations of serial hybrid electric propulsion by opening research to new technologies. Airbus sees hydrogen as a challenge and a great opportunity, sharing with electric batteries “in equal shares” the future of aviation electrification.

