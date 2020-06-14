The accommodation platform Airbnb and the New York City Council announced that they had reached an agreement for the company to withdraw its lawsuit against the city and provide data on accommodation on a quarterly basis.

. –

Through a note from the local corporation, the mayor of NYBill de Blasio pointed out that this is a new « framework » that will force rental platforms in the short term such as Airbnb to share information about your ads.

« Illegal hotel operators who break the law at the expense of workers have no place in our neighborhoods, » de Blasio said, adding that this measure would allow them to have « critical » information they need to « preserve affordable housing and protect our communities. «

The city council will introduce a new local regulation with the aim of detecting the false accounts of those people who « want to take away affordable housing from New Yorkers. »

With this law, according to the mayor’s office, there will be no substantial changes in how short-term rentals are managed and their announcements will remain legal, with the difference that New Yorkers and tourists can now be « better protected » by at the same time that it contributes to promoting a « total understanding » of the impact of illegal rents in the short term on the rental market.

After updating the standard, short-term rental platforms must share a report on all those accommodation that generate more than five nights of reservation per quarter in the accommodation whole or for when three or more guests are staying.

Information will not be shared in the case of renting private or shared rooms with less than two guests or for those accommodation with less than five nights reserved for three months.

Among the data that the platforms must provide such as AIRBNB It is the physical address of the ad, information about the host such as its name, address, telephone and email or the name and url of the ad.

It should also be detailed if it is a reservation for the entire accommodation or only for a part, the number of nights that have been rented and the amount of money received by the host with each reservation. .