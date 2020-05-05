AirbnbLike many other companies, it has begun to suffer the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Brian Chesky, the company’s CEO, reported in a letter obtained by CNBC that has laid off 25% of its workforce worldwide, which is equal to 1,900 employees. In the face of the crisis, Airbnb will change your priorities and it will dispense with all those services not related to the rental of housing. They will abandon their commitment to transport or luxury accommodation, for example.

1,900 Airbnb employees lost their jobs due to coronavirus

“We live the most heartbreaking crisis of our life And, as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill. While we know Airbnb’s business will fully recover, the changes it will undergo are neither temporary nor short-lived. Because of this, we need to make fundamental changes to Airbnb by reducing the size of our workforce around a more focused business strategy, “added the manager.

Analysts anticipated that the coronavirus would significantly affect Airbnb’s business, since tourism is totally paralyzed Worldwide. The company forecasts that 2020 revenues will be much lower than the previous year, specifically less than half: “Airbnb’s business has been greatly affected, and This year’s revenue is forecast to be less than half of what we earned in 2019“

Airbnb returns to its roots

One of the reasons that have led them to forget about other services is that tourism could change greatly after the pandemic. “Traveling in this new world will be different, and we need to evolve Airbnb accordingly. People will want options that are closer to home, safer and more affordable,” said Chesky. The company will prioritize, then, the rental of houses for short periods of time. I mean, practically will return to the roots that allowed them to take off.

“We conducted a comprehensive review of each team member and made decisions based on critical skills, and how well those skills matched our future business needs,” said Chesky. He made it clear that they will not lose complete teamsHowever, only those whose capabilities are best adapted to the new business strategy will remain. “We will have to separate ourselves from the teammates we love and value. There are great people who leave Airbnb, and other companies will be lucky to have them.”

