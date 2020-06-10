June 10, 2020 | 1:03 pm

Airbnb, the platform for renting shared vacation spaces, postponed its debut on the stock market with its Public Offer, scheduled for March 31 of this year, due to the pandemic and millionaire losses ended the plan; However, the CEO of the platform revived expectations.

Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, told Bloomberg that going public during 2020 remains an option.

We do not rule out going public this year and do not commit to doing so.

Brian Chesky

During the first nine months of 2019, the company recorded a loss of $ 322 million and decided to cut a fifth of its workforce, that is, 1,900 jobs.

In addition, in the midst of the crisis the platform raised $ 1 billion in a mix of equity and debt from Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners, resources that would be used for long-term investments and in support of the hosts.

With the removal of mobility restrictions in some countries, the company benefited from a rebound in its reservations. In the United States, between May 17 and June 3, 2020, they have had more reservations than in the same period of 2019, which is repeated worldwide, according to Chesky in an interview with Bloomberg.

Since the pandemic began, the percentage of Airbnb bookings within a 322-kilometer radius has increased from a third in February to more than 50% in May.

What happens, according to the CEO of the platform, is that the planned international stays have been replaced by “spontaneous” trips.

“Now the reservation is made the day before,” he said.

Despite the fact that the upturn in demand gives it a positive perspective, the question is whether the increase will be sustained “the long-term question is how it looks in a year or five years and that is really an unknown quantity”, which is why they wait to make announcements until it stabilizes.

With information from Bloomberg