Airbnb makes it possible for you to stay at Casa Vicens in Barcelona, ​​a UNESCO World Heritage Site

If you want to know what it feels like to spend the night in a work of art, now is the perfect opportunity, because Airbnb is making it possible for two people to spend a great night at Casa Vicens, which was the first house designed by Antoni Gaudí in Barcelona and which was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2005.

If you can book through this platform, you can enjoy a night inside this architectural jewel from the late 19th century, which was closed to the public for a large part of its 136-year history.

Gaudí is known throughout the world for designing great architectural works of renown, and Casa Vicens is one of his greatest achievements. This property was originally planned to be the summer home of a Catalan family, but is currently a museum house.

During their stay, guests will be able to get to know Casa Vicens in detail, as well as having the opportunity to try a haute cuisine menu inspired by the famous architect.

You will be able to know all the corners of the incredible house. Photo: Airbnb / Courtesy

In addition, guests can spend an evening in the main dining room, get to know the smoker’s lounge in detail and rest in the master bedroom, which is one of the most extraordinary rooms designed in the characteristic style of Gaudí.

The smoking room is one of the attractions of Casa Vicens. Photo: Airbnb / Courtesy

This unique one night stay includes:

–A special welcome tour led by Emili, host of Casa Vicens and member of the team that transformed this historic house into a house museum.

–Full access to this 19th century single-family summer house designed by Antoni Gaudí.

–The opportunity to taste a Michelin star menu inspired by Gaudí in a truly unique space, followed by a delicious drink in the smoking room.

–A Mediterranean breakfast in the lush private garden.

The house has a private garden for you to have breakfast. Photo: Airbnb / Courtesy

The house reservation opens at 4:00 p.m. July 12, 2021, for a unique one-night stay for a group of two guests this fall. You can request the reservation at airbnb.com/gaudi.

