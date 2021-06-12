Airbnb invites 12 people with 3 companions each to travel for free around the world in exchange for sharing their experiences



Airbnb offers an excellent opportunity to work and travel at the same time.

Photo: Asad Photo Maldives / Pexels

The return to life after the pandemic must be taken advantage of in the best way and more when opportunities such as “Live where you want with Airbnb” arise.

It is a campaign of the most popular accommodation platform in the world, which is inviting all those who enjoy knowing new places and sharing their experiences in detail to participate.

Airbnb is looking for 12 people with different lifestyles who will be able to travel accompanied by a maximum of 3 companions each, to participate in the program for 12 consecutive months between July 2021 and July 2022.

During that time, participants will spend 10 months traveling to and living in Airbnb accommodations. Airbnb will provide accommodation and a budget for transportation.

The program is designed for those who have always thought about have work meetings by Zoom from the beach, for those who had already ruled out having a great family trip or for those who want to learn a language while enjoying the streets of their favorite city.

In return, Airbnb expects you to tell them about your trip, revealing all the details about your experience in order to anticipate future trips.

Although it is not limited, the profile for those summoned to participate are:

– People who telecommute

– Creative minds

– Parents with independent children

– Young families

– People who enjoy getting to know a place in depth

– Digital nomads

Airbnb offers:

– Credit for accommodation

– Budget for transportation

– Accommodation suggestions

– Local experiences

– The 12 participants and up to 3 companions for each one will enjoy these and other advantages during the program

With the contribution and experience of the participants, Airbnb seeks to improve its products and promote a more flexible life through its platform. You want to know details about the types of accommodation that are ideal for solo travelers or families, as well as obtain more precise information about the economic benefits of staying with them while you travel.

With this campaign Airbnb wants to be ready for the new needs of travelers, because according to data from one of their latest research, 11% of people who have booked long stays in 2021 consider that they have a nomadic lifestyle, and 74% of consumers consulted from 5 countries expressed their interest in living in a place other than where they work when the pandemic ends.

Those interested in participating They must send their application before June 30.

