Airbnb extends party ban until late summer

(Reuters) – Airbnb Inc said on Thursday it will extend a ban on house parties on its platform until at least the end of the summer in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

This comes as rising vaccination rates and easing of travel restrictions in some parts of the world are expected to boost rental demand in the summer months.

In August of last year, the short-term rental company issued a blanket ban on parties at its properties, which it said proved popular with its community.

“We will not tolerate behavior that affects neighbors or violates the trust of our host community,” Airbnb said in a statement.

The San Francisco-based firm said the “friend-friendly” search filter will remain inaccessible during this period and that it expects to update the policy by the end of the summer.

Additionally, renters without a positive review history on Airbnb will not be able to make one-night reservations for an entire house in the United States during the July 4th weekend. (Https://bit.ly/3bZNgW5)

