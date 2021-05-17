Airbnb crashes after option to sell its shares

By Noel Randewich

(Reuters) – Airbnb shares fell nearly 6% in Monday’s session in New York, after significant shareholders in the home-rental company were given the freedom to sell their shares for the first time since the December IPO. the company.

The papers were among the top five most-traded stocks on Wall Street at noon, with stocks bought and sold worth roughly $ 3.3 billion, compared to an average of less than $ 1 billion a day over the past 20 sessions, according to Refinitiv data.

On May 13, the San Francisco-based company beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter gross revenue and reserves, as COVID-19 vaccines and easing of restrictions encouraged more people to sign up for set up vacation rentals.

Airbnb has weathered the pandemic better than its rivals, as people booked at sites outside of major cities in the context of social distancing. Following last week’s Airbnb report, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill called the company “the best travel growth story.”

Airbnb said in its Dec. 9 initial public offering prospectus that up to 27.8 million shares, including those owned by employees, could be sold as of the second trading day immediately following the company’s first-quarter report. .

Airbnb has about 608 million shares outstanding, according to Refinitiv.

The shares were trading 5.7% lower at 133 at noon, after falling as low as 130.25.

Airbnb has risen 92% from its IPO price, which was the largest on Wall Street in 2020, but is down 40% from its February high.

(By Noel Randewich; Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)