As the world seeks to enter the ‘new normal’, people will begin to move in search of breaking the monotony of social distancing and staying long at home. Considering this, Airbnb sees an important opportunity to reconnect with travelers.

This is important because as the restrictions are lifted in many countries, there has been an interesting effect, as tourism begins to reactivate and that is a good sign for a sector that will seek to recover; In this regard, the Mobility Market Outlook report in COVID-19, indicates that global revenues for the travel and tourism industry will be approximately $ 447.4 billion this year as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, since the forecast original was around 712 billion.

Bet on marketing

In this sense, Airbnb is betting on various initiatives that aim to reconnect with the consumer and encourage travel. The key is that it attacks both the digital aspect and the diminished reserves of space.

On the one hand, it is promoting ‘Online experiences’, a format that it presented last April with which it has obtained good results, offering hosts an alternative to continue generating income, while users a way to enjoy a playful experience that it also translates into tangible benefit.

In other words, this project is that hosts and guests can connect through online sessions in which the former can share their passions offering ‘virtual’ travelers the opportunity to safely explore distant places and cultures from their home. .

In this way, the concepts that were used were the master class of coffee, cooking with a chef, among others. But, now Airbnb seeks to promote this idea by establishing Broadway alliances, TikTok, the LGBTQ + International Travel Association, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) involving globally recognized musicals, content creators, to offer new types of online experiences.

This initiative is combined with the launch of ‘Go Near’ (in Spanish they called it ‘Traveling close is in fashion’) whose objective is to support economic growth through national travel.

In this way, Airbnb will promote proximity tourism, in addition to highlighting ideas for local trips.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299