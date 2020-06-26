“It took us 12 years to build the Airbnb business and we lost almost everything in a matter of 4-6 weeks”, Brian Chesky, revealed the CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, one of the most aggressive and valuable tech companies on the planet. During an interview with the American chain CBNC, Chesky accepted that the health crisis caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic that causes Covid-19 severely affected the global tourism industry, which Airbnb feeds on.

“It was a horrible experience. We don’t know how long the storm is going to hit us, so we hope for the best, but we prepare for the worst, ”said Chesky, assuring that the future of the industry will be“ very different ”from what they knew.

“I think tourism will return, but it will take longer than we think, and it will be different”, I consider. The CEO of Airbnb is clear: tourism as we knew it has gone down in history. “No one knows what it will be like, but I think we will see a redistribution of where people travel.”

As the quarantine spread worldwide, Airbnb had to dramatically cut its expenses, which led to the dismissal of 1,900 people, representing 25% of its employees. This has been considered the largest layoff in Silicon Valley by covid-19. TOother than that it eliminated marketing expenses, among others.

“If there is another closure or multiple closings, if the communities are forced to close in and tourism stops, we will be fine because of the changes we have made,” he said.

Airbnb planned to go public this year, an action they did not rule out but did not commit to either. Its co-founder believes that it is time to be “more measured” and not see things from the extremes. “I hope these past four months have been a lesson.”