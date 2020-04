WWE Wrestlemania 36 in Peru

WWE presents its PPV, Wrestlemania 36, ​​on two consecutive nights, today Saturday, April 4 and tomorrow, Sunday, April 5, on both nights the times will be the same. To one in the Spanish hour. In the Canary Islands the event will be available from midnight. We remind you that WWE will be offering a Kick Off of the event an hour before and that it will, as usual, for free through its YouTube channel.

17:00: Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador

18:00: Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Panama

19:00: Bolivia

20:00: Dominican Republic, Paraguay, Puerto Rico and Venezuela

21:00: Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay

01:00: Spain

Wrestlemania 36 card for Saturday and Sunday

As WWE has not yet revealed which matches will take place on Saturday and which will take place on Sunday, we present you the full card of the event. We also put the note of the match for the SmackDown couples title, since despite the change, this has not been officially announced by WWE.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak).

Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) vs. Otis (with Tucker).

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match: John Morrison & The Miz (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

The Miz will not be in the event, and the match will be a triple threat between John Morrison vs Kofi Kingston vs one of the components of The Usos, not yet revealed

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kick Off: Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak

Kick Off: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan

