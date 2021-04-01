Air signs in focus!

In this month of March 2021, the planet Mars will leave the sign of Taurus to settle in that of Gemini, providing energy to all the signs of the air! Whatever your zodiac sign, find out what the stars have in store for you this March.

Aries March 2021 Horoscope for Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Dear Aries, until March 15, you can continue to count on the planets Mercury and Jupiter, who will remain by your side, guaranteeing the success of your professional projects. The planet Mars will lend you a hand again, ready to give you energy to reach new heights. In addition, from the 21st, the planet Venus will enter into conjunction with your sign, starting a spring season rich in emotions in the realm of love. Indeed, a spring full of love relationships awaits you!

Taurus March 2021 Horoscope (April 21 – May 20)

Dear Taurus, the month of February was not easy for your sign from a professional point of view, and unfortunately the beginning of March will not be either. Be patient with yourself, because as of March 15, the planet Mercury will manifest itself in your favor, offering you new opportunities and faithful friends. However, from the sentimental point of view, the beginning of the month will flow with sweet happy days, when the end of the month will have less. In fact, until March 21, you can count on Venus to support your love life with strength and solidity.

Gemini Horoscope for March 2021 (May 21 – June 21)

Dear Gemini, the month of March looks promising, ugh! As of March 4, the planet Mars will leave the sign of Taurus to settle in yours, ready to grant you determination and energy. Thanks to the protection of Jupiter and Mercury, throughout the month, you will be able to successfully carry out your projects at work. On the other hand, as of March 15, you will have to face Mercury, in opposition to your sign, which will bring more obstacles to your life, but which will not be impossible to overcome. Maintain self-confidence. To end on a positive note, the second half of the month will provide you with all the love and passion you deserve.

Cancer monthly horoscope for March 2021 (June 22 – July 22)

Dear Cancer, your March begins well with a beautiful Venus in a favorable position, which will guarantee you strength and passion in the field of love! Until March 21, the month will represent the triumph of couple love, and even singles will have many opportunities for love encounters. The second part of the month looks promising in the workplace, when the planet Mercury will offer you new opportunities. Recovery from the chaotic months of 2020 will not be immediate, but you are already on your way to success.

The worst qualities of your personality according to your horoscope

Your browser cannot display this video

Video by Patricia Álvarez

Leo horoscope for March 2021 (July 23 – August 22)

Dear Leo, after two difficult months for your sign of work and love, you can finally breathe a sigh of soulagement! The arrival of spring will be full of beautiful surprises. Starting March 4, the planet Mars will return to help you regain energy and reduce stress. Also, as of March 15, Mercury will no longer be in opposition to your sign, allowing you to finally resolve your exhausting conflicts at work.

Virgo March 2021 Horoscope (August 23 – September 22)

Dear Virgin, the month of March will not be easy for your sign. You will have to face the opposition of Venus at the beginning, and then, from March 15, to that of Mercury, creating possible conflicts with your partner. From a professional point of view, there will also be obstacles to overcome, as well as more difficulties in carrying out your projects. You may also feel more tired when Mars enters an unfavorable position after the 4th.

March 2021 Libra Horoscope (September 23 – October 22)

Dear Libra, the month of March begins energetically for your sign! The planet Mars, in a favorable position from the 4th, will give you a hand, making you especially combative, determined and healthy. The support of Mercury and Jupiter, which is with you until March 15, looks promising in every way at work. However, be careful with your feelings, because from March 21, the planet Venus will enter into opposition, which will lead you to question your personal relationships.

Read also: Astrological compatibility: what signs correspond to you in amitié?

Scorpio Horoscope for March 2021 (October 23 – November 22)

Dear Scorpio, after a very stressful month of February, March is loaded with good news. From day 4, the planet Mars will stop being in opposition to your sign, which will allow you to recover little by little. As of March 15, you can count on the planet Mercury that will be willing to help you in your professional field. On a professional level, things will finally start to improve. Also, you can count on a lucky Venus until the 21st who will bring you a lot of love.

Sagittarius Horoscope for March 2021 (November 23 – December 21)

Dear Sagittarius, the month of March unfortunately promises to be quite difficult for your sign. From day 4, with the opposition of the planet Mars, and Venus in an unfavorable position, you are likely to feel a drop in energy, stress and fatigue, especially in your love life. But don’t worry, the situation will improve from the 15th! In addition, Mercury will be by your side in these difficult times and will offer you great opportunities at work.

March 2021 Capricorn Horoscope (December 22 – January 20)

Dear Capricorn, the month of March will be ultra pleasant for your sign, and you have the support of the planet Mercury! This planet will bring you new allies and great opportunities in the office. From a sentimental point of view, the beginning of the month will be joyful, because until March 21, a beautiful Venus will help you strengthen your relationships. However, in the latter part of the month tensions may arise between you and your partner.

Aquarius Horoscope March 2021 (January 21 – February 19)

Dear Aquarius, the month of March is full of wonderful news for your sign. Indeed, as of March 4, the planet Mars will no longer be in an unfavorable position, so you will feel full of energy to undertake new projects. Mercury will remain in conjunction until March 15, which will bring you many new and important allies for your projects, especially at work. Starting on March 21, Venus will also smile at you again, filling your heart with love.

March 2021 Horoscope for Pisces (January 21 – February 19)

Dear Pisces, happy birthday! This month of March will be truly exceptional in love. Until March 21, the planet Venus will remain in conjunction, and will give you all the love and passion you deserve, even singles will feel it. Beware, the list of good news is not over. Starting on March 15, the planet Mercury will also enter your sign, offering you many beautiful opportunities to take advantage of, especially at work. You just have to be careful with Mars that, in an unfavorable position, could cause more fatigue.