The airline sector, one of the most affected by the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic, is likely to suffer negative impacts on your chain at least until the end of 2023, according to consultancy Bain & Company. Today, most of the global aircraft fleet is stalled because of border closures and measures of social distance.

According to the Bain study, aircraft manufacturers are expected to experience a significant drop in production over the next five years. In the case of airlines, global demand should only return to the pre-coronavirus level in mid-2022, considering that the crisis is moderate.

For manufacturers, the consultancy predicts a more difficult situation in the segment of large aircraft (with two aisles), which is expected to return to the pre-crisis level in December 2023. Among the smaller planes (of a single corridor), the projection it is recovering from November 2021.

So far, Airbus, for example, has reduced its production by a third. According to the company, it is not possible to say when the pre-covid-19 level will resume. The company recognizes that the segment of large aircraft will suffer more, but points out that models of a corridor and with international reach, segment in which it is the leader, should recover faster.

The consultancy’s study also points out that, with the crisis, 35% of the global aircraft fleet should still be stopped at the end of this year, and that the cancellation of aircraft orders may reach 20% even with governments helping airlines. Gol, for example, announced last week that, in the midst of a negotiation with Boeing to compensate for the delay in delivery of 737 MAX planes, it reduced its orders from 129 jets to 95.

Bain & Company also indicates that the new economic scenario will favor the maintenance of old aircraft on the market, damaging companies such as Embraer, Boeing and Airbus. The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer is one of those that recently launched a new family of jets, whose main advantage is to spend less fuel. The problem, according to Bain, is that more economical aircraft are no longer as attractive to airlines when oil prices are down, as they are now.

Another factor that does not favor manufacturers at the moment is that the number of planes available on the secondary market should grow. This will make the prices of used jets more advantageous when compared to new ones.

Less pessimistic than Bain, bank UBS this year predicts a 16% drop in production for Boeing and Airbus. The American should manufacture 490 units, while the European, 860, points out the bank’s report. UBS, however, predicts that the old production estimates it had for the sector will only be reached in 2023.

Demand per flight

For airlines, Bain designs a scenario as complex as it is for manufacturers. The drop in global demand for flights is expected to reach 70% in June and stay between 40% and 55% this year. The figure is in line with estimates by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which forecasts a 55% drop in passenger revenue.

In the case of airlines operating in Latin America, Bain expects demand for domestic flights to return to the level it had before the crisis only in the beginning of the second half of 2022. For international flights, this will not happen before June 2024 .

According to André Castellini, partner at the consultancy, in addition to the impacts of the economic crisis and the closing of borders, changes in consumer habits should reduce the demand for flights in the future. “The corporate segment should become more restrictive for travel after experiencing greater use of videoconferences”, he explains.

The consultant gives the company itself as an example. Today, when professionals are recruited from abroad, an employee goes to the location to make the selection. “That should change. Perhaps the first phase will be video.”

This scenario of recovery from the second half of 2022 considers that the crisis will be moderate. If it continues and the changes in consumer habits are very profound, the resumption would take place even later.

The president of the Brazilian Association of Airline Companies (Abear), Eduardo Sanovicz, says, however, that it is not possible to predict when the recovery should occur, given that the dollar and fuel are very volatile. He also says it is not possible to know what people’s behavior will be when the worst of the crisis is over. “I can only say that the sector will recover, as and how long are speculations.”

So far, domestic demand in Brazil has fallen by 90%, while international demand, close to 100%.

