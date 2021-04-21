air purifier with maximum guarantees

Thanks to its latest generation technologies and components, this air purifier is an effective device to enjoy a healthy and clean environment at home or in the office.

Pollution in the air we breathe is responsible for many diseases in the short, medium and long term. Also, a dirty or toxic environment is completely unsuitable for people who suffer from respiratory problems or allergies. Precisely because of the socio-sanitary situation we live in, it is also advisable to have an equipment of this type for the interior of the home or the workplace. No, an air purifier does not release or eliminate COVID-19, but it is a complementary and decisive tool that helps avoid contagion risks. But not all air purifiers work in the same efficient way that is expected of them.

Practically 100%

The Fellowes AeraMax DX55 integrates a purification system that works in four stages, with a power capable of capturing up to 99.97% of particles and tiny impurities that are suspended in the air, that we breathe but do not see. It can trap and remove particles as small as 0.3 microns, including mold spores, pollen, dust mites, microbes, airborne allergens, and tobacco smoke.

AeraSafe and Auto Smart Technologies

It has an antimicrobial system called AeraSafe, responsible for protecting against the growth of bacteria that cause odor, mold and fungi in the True Hepa filter. In addition, the Auto Smart system monitors air quality and automatically adjusts fan speed to keep air purified. The Fellowes AeraMax DX55 has indicators that let you know when it is time to replace the carbon and HEPA filters. To this day, HEPA filters are distinguished as the most effective in air purification.

Coverage

The Fellowes AeraMax DX55 purifier is capable of filtering the air of a 28 m² room up to three times in 1 hour with optimal effectiveness. It has AAFA (asthma & allergy friendly) certification, air quality sensor and accredits CADR – Dust ratio of 129, CADR – Pollen ratio of 124 and CADR – Tobacco ratio of 126.

www.fellowes.com