Air pollution, traffic, noise and childhood obesity

A study has been completed on the relationship of air pollution, traffic and noise with childhood obesity.

The study is the work of the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center promoted by the “la Caixa” Foundation, and the Institut Universitari d’Investigació en Atenció Primària (IDIAP Jordi Gol). The work has been financed by the Fundació La Marató de TV3.

The study authors have analyzed data from 2,213 boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 from the city of Sabadell in the province of Barcelona, ​​who participated in the ECHOCAT and INMA projects. 40% of these children were overweight or obese. The research team evaluated the association between urban factors to which children were exposed between October 2017 and January 2019 (ambient air pollution, green spaces, built environment, density of unhealthy eating establishments, road traffic and noise. traffic), and different parameters of both childhood obesity (body mass index or BMI, waist circumference and body fat) and weight-related behaviors (consumption of fast food and sugary drinks, physical activity, sedentary behavior, duration of sleep and well-being).

Children living in urban areas with high levels of air, noise and traffic pollution may be at higher risk of childhood obesity, according to the study results.

To date, few studies had evaluated whether the urban environment influenced children’s behaviors in order to better understand the relationship between the urban environment and the risk of suffering from childhood obesity. Understanding the mechanisms of this relationship will allow the development of health promotion programs at the community level that improve behavior in the city. Another novel aspect of this work is that it has jointly evaluated different urban exposures, according to the concept of exposome or study of multiple simultaneous environmental factors.

“Higher levels of air pollution, traffic and noise were associated with higher BMIs and a greater probability that the child was overweight or obese,” explains Jeroen de Bont, first author of the study and researcher at ISGlobal and of IDIAP Jordi Gol. Although the mechanisms that could explain this association are still unknown, the scientific team raises various hypotheses: air pollution could alter the molecular mechanisms that cause obesity, by inducing inflammation or oxidative stress, hormonal alteration, and visceral adiposity, although for now the studies have been done in mice. Noise could influence sleep deprivation and increase stress hormones, which are associated with physical development in childhood and could increase the risk of being overweight.

Urban areas with high levels of air, traffic, and noise pollution can increase the risk of childhood obesity. (Image: NASA JPL / Caltech)

These results were consistent with those obtained within the same work when studying some environmental exposures separately. In particular, it was observed that the number of unhealthy food establishments in the area was also associated with childhood obesity, probably by favoring a higher consumption of fast food and a higher caloric intake.

The study, however, did not find a relationship between the urban environment and the level of physical activity, sedentary behavior and other behaviors related to the weight of the child population that lived in it, even though it is thought that it could influence (for example, if the area has a good public transport network and nearby facilities and shops, trips tend to be done on foot or by bicycle, which increases the physical activity of the child). That the study did not find an association between these parameters could be due to the fact that “it is difficult to know to what extent obesity itself conditions behaviors related to weight”, explains De Bont. In addition, the information on the physical activity of the boys and girls was collected in a questionnaire that did not take into account where the activities were practiced. “We were able to find out if they practiced basketball or soccer, but not if they cycled through green areas in their surroundings, for example.”

On the other hand, “socioeconomic status has an important role that is still not entirely clear in the association between the urban environment and childhood obesity,” says Martine Vrijheid, last author of the study and researcher at ISGlobal. In this work, children who lived in more disadvantaged areas on the outskirts of the city were more overweight and obese, even though they were exposed to lower levels of air pollution, road traffic and noise, and to have more green areas. Thus, more studies are required to shed light on this issue.

The study is titled “Urban environment and obesity and weight-related behaviors in primary school children”. And it has been published in the academic journal Environment International. (Source: ISGlobal)