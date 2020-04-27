It is nothing new that air pollution is a major villain of public health, which is linked to various diseases, not only in the lungs – in addition to being responsible for 8.8 million deaths annually worldwide.

In 2018 – that is, two years ago! – The World Health Organization (WHO) released a study warning that, in Brazil, air pollution in external environments causes the death of more than 50 thousand people per year.

We arrived in 2020 with a new and immense challenge: to overcome the health and economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, which, according to a study led by Imperial College in London, can cause more than 1.15 million deaths worldwide due to Covid- 19 (in case of no isolation strategy and to fight the pandemic), or to have this number reduced to 44.2 thousand, with strict suppression strategies for the entire population, which are those that seek to block the circulation of the virus. In all scenarios, many lives will be lost.

But while the pandemic caused by a virus is an isolated phenomenon – that is, it does not happen frequently every year – air pollution has consequences as serious as and is often neglected when it comes to public policies or decisions about consumption.

“If we make an estimate in relation to the number of deaths from pollution, and consider that for every 50 hospitalizations a person dies, the number of hospitalizations in Brazil, per year, due to pollution reaches 2.5 million. This number can be much higher “, calculates Ubrabio’s superintendent director, Donizete Tokarski.

Tokarski still estimates that, considering an average of three days of hospitalization, there are more than 7 million daily hospitalizations in Brazilian hospitals, due to diseases caused by contaminated air.

Preventable pandemic

In general, pollution by fine particulate matter in cities is linked to human actions, such as soot that comes out of the exhaust of buses and trucks, for example.

According to a study published in March / 2020 in the journal Cardiovascular Research, air pollution is responsible for shortening the lives of people around the world on a much larger scale than wars and other forms of violence, HIV / AIDS, parasitic and transmitted diseases by vectors and smoking.

Professors Jos Lelieveld and Thomas Münzel, from the Max Planck Institute of Chemistry and the Cardiology Department at the University Medical Center Mainz in Mainz, Germany, who led the research, warn that the results suggest that the world is facing a “pandemic” of atmospheric pollution.

The researchers found that cardiovascular diseases (combined heart and cerebrovascular diseases) are responsible for the highest proportion of reduced lives due to toxic particles inhaled: 43% of the loss of life expectancy worldwide.

Scientists have distinguished between preventable man-made air pollution and that caused by natural sources, such as desert dust and fire emissions, which cannot be avoided. “We show that about two thirds of premature deaths are attributable to air pollution caused by man, mainly through the use of fossil fuels, which reaches 80% in high-income countries. It is possible to prevent 5 and a half million deaths worldwide. world a year, “says Lelieveld.

The conclusion is that if air pollution were reduced by removing emissions from fossil fuels such as diesel and gasoline, the average life expectancy worldwide would increase in just over a year and in almost two years if all emissions anthropogenic activities were stopped.

Children, the elderly and public transport users suffer more

Despite efforts by some countries and companies to replace fossil fuels with cleaner alternatives, such as biodiesel and other biofuels, burning coal, oil and gas causes health problems, leading to premature deaths worldwide, with 40,000 children dying before 5 years of age due to exposure to fine dust particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers, known as PM 2.5, or particulate matter.

People who spend more time in traffic, such as public transport users, are also those who are more exposed to urban pollution due to the burning of petroleum-derived fuels and, consequently, are more at risk of acquiring diseases linked to poor air quality. .

In the same way, the elderly, the same public in the Covid risk zone, are severely affected by the pollution that aggravates any weaknesses presented.

“We are living in a critical health moment. To get out of this crisis, we will need public policies that take into account the cost-benefit of continuing to use these toxic fuels, which cause harmful and cumulative effects to people, to the detriment of cleaner alternatives. No we can neglect more with this “silent pandemic” that kills thousands of people, years after years. The future is renewable and Brazil is the ideal country to lead this transition “, highlights Ubrabio’s superintendent director, Donizete Tokarski.

Biodiesel: remedy against pollution

A study by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply published in 2015 shows that the use of biodiesel in mixtures with fossil diesel reduces the emission of particulate material by up to 50%. The survey considered results of 57 tests and experiences with different mixtures of biodiesel to mineral diesel, in Brazil and in the World and is available here.

