Air pollution could make children sick as adults

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

The children exposed to air pollutionlike wildfire smoke and car exhaust for just one day, may be doomed to higher rates of heart disease and other ailments in adulthood, according to a new Stanford-led study.

The study, published in Nature Scientific Reports, is the first of its kind to investigate the effects of air pollution at the single cell level and to focus simultaneously on the cardiovascular and immune systems of children.

Previous studies have already confirmed that polluted air can alter gene regulation in a way that can affect long-term health termBut this finding could change the way medical experts and parents think about the air children breathe.

High air pollution

The researchers studied a group of children between the ages of 6 and 8 from California, a city plagued with some of the highest levels of air pollution the country due to industrial agriculture and forest fires.

Thus, using a combination of continuous daily concentrations of pollutants measured at central air monitoring stations, the team estimated air pollution exposures for one day, one week, and one, three, six, and twelve months prior to each participant’s visit. When they combined health and demographic questionnaires, blood pressure readings, and blood samples, the data began to paint a worrying picture.

The researchers used a form of mass spectrometry to test immune system cells for the first time in a contamination study. The approach allowed more sensitive measurements, of up to 40 cell markers simultaneously, providing a deeper analysis of the impacts of pollution exposure.

Among the study’s findings, it is found that exposure to fine particles, known as PM2.5, carbon monoxide and ozone over time, is related to increased methylation, an alteration of DNA molecules that can change their activity without changing their sequence.

This change in gene expression can passed on to future generations. In fact, the researchers also found that exposure to air pollution is correlated with an increase in monocytes, white blood cells that play a key role in the accumulation of plaque in the arteries and could possibly predispose children to heart disease in adulthood. However, more studies are needed in the future to verify these long-term implications.