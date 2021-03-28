Air pollution causes one in eight deaths in Europe

As the new coronavirus monopolizes attention, another calamity, poor air quality, is responsible for many more deaths in the European Union. 13% percent of deaths are related to pollution in EU countries, according to a report published on Tuesday by the European Environment Agency (EEA), which believes that the current health crisis should set off alarms to accelerate awareness of the relationship between the environment and health.

This Monday, September 7, World Clean Air Day was celebrated, sponsored by the United Nations and institutions from around the world wanted to join.

“The appearance of these zoonotic pathogens (as in the case of Covid-19) is linked to environmental degradation and interactions between humans and animals in the food system,” says the study, which underlines that Europeans They are permanently exposed to environmental risks: air pollution -which, although it has decreased considerably, is still the main cause of mortality-, noise pollution and chemical pollution.

“COVID-19 has been a new alarm signal that has led us to immediately become aware of the relationship between our ecosystems and our health, as well as the need to face the facts: the way we live, consume and we produce are bad for the climate and negatively affect our health, “said Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides.

Across the 27 EU countries and the UK, 630,000 deaths could be directly or indirectly attributed to environmental pollution, according to the latest available figures (2012), the report says, noting significant differences between Western and Eastern Europe and according to the socioeconomic level.

The EEA report adds that “air pollution remains the main environmental threat to health in Europe. Every year, more than 400,000 premature deaths are caused by air pollution in the EU.”

For comparison, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused 182,839 deaths since the beginning of 2020 in the countries of the European Union and the European Economic Area, as well as in the United Kingdom, according to data from the European Center for Prevention and Control of Diseases (CEPCE).

In second place is noise pollution, which causes 12,000 premature deaths a year, followed by the effects of climate change, especially heat waves.

Marked differences between Eastern and Western Europe and socio-economic levels

For example, Romania leads with nearly one in five pollution-related deaths, while the top-performing countries, Sweden and Denmark, account for one in ten.

Mainly related to cancers and cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, “these deaths could be prevented by eliminating unhealthy environmental risks,” notes the EEA.

“The poorest people are disproportionately exposed to pollution and extreme weather conditions, including extreme heat and cold waves. This is related to where they live, work and go to school, often in socially deprived areas and in neighborhoods located on the periphery of major trafficking routes, “the report said.

Water, trees and nature, source of health

Positive point for the European environment: the quality of the water, “excellent” in more than 85% of the cases for the bath water. Regarding drinking water, 74% of groundwater areas have a “good chemical status”.

According to the organism, to improve health and the environment in Europe, green spaces should be favored as places of physical activity, relaxation but also social integration, which “cool cities during heat waves, mitigate floods, reduce noise pollution and support urban biodiversity. ”

In addition, parks and gardens have proven valuable for mental health and well-being during the Covid-19 pandemic, underlines the European agency.

Other solutions proposed by the EEA are reducing road traffic, reducing meat consumption and eliminating fossil fuel subsidies.

First International Clean Air Day

The publication of the EEA report pointing to the responsibility of air pollution for hundreds of thousands of deaths in the EU coincides with the “celebration”, on 7 September, of the first International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

This initiative was taken under the umbrella of the United Nations to “raise public awareness and promote measures to improve air quality.” Air pollution is responsible for the premature death of 7 million people worldwide each year, according to the UN.