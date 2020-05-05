This Monday the European Commission (EC) has given the green light to the aid of the French government of 7,000 million euros for the airline Air France to face the impact of the coronavirus. However, this aid will not be exempt from certain requirements that the company will have to meet to access it, such as the fact of delete some of its national routes for environmental reasons.

In this way, Air France will have to do without some of the routes it offered before the crisis within the French territory, and these will be specifically those for which there is an alternative train transport and that offer the possibility of reaching the destination in less than two and a half hours.

The French Minister of Economy, Finance and Foreign Trade, Bruno Le Maire, stressed that «the cost in terms of carbon emissions is too high ». Despite this, Le Maire pointed out that on some specific routes, it could be justified, as in the case of Bordeaux-Paris, to make a corresponding flight from the interconnection platform that Air France has at the Charles de Gaulle airport in the capital .

Other airlines

Other countries are also currently looking at how to help and ensure the survival of their major airlines. In the case of Germany, the airline Lufthansa has negotiated with the Government of the country a possible injection of millions of euros, since the coronavirus has affected more than 90% of the company’s fleet. The Norwegian Air Group, NorwegianFor its part, it has reached an agreement with the country’s banks that will allow the company to access aid from 300 million Norwegian kroner to deal with the pandemic.

However, Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has asked the European Commission (EC) to remain ‘vigilant’ and “Block” any attempt by governments to assist “national” airlines. Ryanair argues that, “in accordance with European Union law”, any grant of “State aid” must “respect the principle of equal treatment”.