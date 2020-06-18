Air France is preparing to cut thousands of jobs without layoffs. . / EPA / YOAN VALAT / Archive

Paris, Jun 18 . .- The Air France company prepares a plan to reduce thousands of jobs to adapt to the collapse of air traffic due to the coronavirus that will be carried out without layoffs, as the French Government is asking it to do. to give state guarantees for two loans for 7,000 million euros.

Union sources quoted by the French media affirmed that the cut will be between 8,000 and 10,000 jobs in the next two years, which would mean between 10 and 15% of the airline’s total workforce, figures about which the company does not He wanted to make no comment this Thursday.

Nor did the French economy minister, Bruno Le Maire, confirm them, arguing that it is up to the airline to announce them, but he pointed out, in an interview with France Inter radio, that there will have to be « necessary adjustments in employment. »

He justified it by remembering that Lufthansa will reduce its strength by 22,000 people and British Airways, by 12,000. In addition, he stressed that air traffic has sunk 80-90% due to the coronavirus crisis.

The minister, in any case, imposed a « red line » on Air France: « that there are no forced departures. » That is, that the adjustments are made without layoffs.

According to the economic newspaper Les Echos, all the professional categories of Air France will be affected by the cuts, and, first of all, the ground staff (which means 34,413 employees), with between 4,000 and 6,000 fewer jobs.

The reduction for cabin staff will be between 2,000 and 2,500 jobs out of a total of 15,461, and for pilots about 400, over 4,217.

The airline -according to the economic newspaper- has established these figures based on a scenario in which it expects a decrease in its activity of 20% in 2021 and 10% in 2022 compared to 2019, which would mean a drop less than that of its main competitors.