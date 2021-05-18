Air France flies to Canada with fuel based on used cooking oil

PARIS (Reuters) – Air France-KLM flew a biofuel-powered Airbus A350 from Paris to Montreal on Tuesday, showing the airline’s readiness to embrace low-emission power, despite deep division in the sector over the pace of adoption.

Air France Flight 342 took off from Charles de Gaulle Airport with a mixture of 16% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in its tanks, produced in France by Total from used cooking oil.

The trip represented a “shared ambition to decarbonise air transport and develop an SAF supply chain in France,” the companies said in a joint statement with airport operator ADP.

Jet fuel produced from biomass or synthetically from renewable energy has the potential to reduce carbon emissions, but at a high cost compared to the price of traditional fuel.

Starting next year, flights departing from France must use 1% SAF, ahead of the European Union’s goals of reaching 2% by 2025 and 5% by 2030, within the framework of green policy. of the block.

However, traditional airlines have tried to exempt long-haul flights, arguing that a Europe-only SAF requirement could expose them to unfair competition from abroad.

This has prompted an irate response from low-cost airlines such as Ryanair, Wizz Air and easyJet, who wrote to the EU in March to demand that the rules apply to all flights originating in Europe.

Airlines have a “great responsibility” to reduce emissions, Air France-KLM Chief Executive Ben Smith said on Tuesday, but reiterated his doubts about European quotas for long-haul flights.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)