The Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, reported this Monday, through his Twitter account, that a flight by the Mexican Air Force left for Argentina to repatriate citizens of the South American country who were stranded in Mexico, due to the Covid contingency. 19.

“Very good news made possible by the Presidents Alberto Fernández from Argentina and Andrés Manuel López Obrador from Mexico. Thanks to the Mexican Air Force !!!! ”, he wrote on the social network.

Ebrard had previously reported that the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, He gave the instruction to carry out a rescue mission for stranded compatriots in Argentina, and at the same time take Argentine citizens back to their country.

For its part, the Argentine Chancellery announced, also through social networks, that 300 of its citizens are already flying back from Mexico, in addition to thanking the government and López Obrador for their collaboration.

“300 Argentines are flying from Mexico to Argentina in two planes of the Mexican Air Force, thanks to the collaboration between @lopezobrador_ and @alferdez, which allowed coordinating the mission that will take back a group of Mexicans from our country”. the Argentine Chancellery published on Twitter.

At dawn this Monday, At approximately 4:00 a.m., two military aircraft departed to transport Argentine citizens, This was reported by the Mexican embassy in Argentina through its official Twitter account.

“#Mexican Community stranded in #Argentina, In accordance with what was announced by Pdte @lopezobrador_, @SRE_Mx, @m_ebrard, a reciprocal repatriation mission # MéxicoArgentina was achieved in coordination with @CasaRosada Pte @alferdez, @CancilleriaARG, @ARGenMexico ” reported.

Last Thursday, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, thanked the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández; allowing military aircraft to fly over their airspace and landing in Argentine territory, to rescue compatriots who are stranded by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to thank the President of Argentina, who had their airspace closed and allowed us that Air Force planes landed to bring our countrymen and also carry Argentines, that was a procedure and was a matter of exception, also with all the care sanitary”, López Obrador said during his morning conference.

A day earlier from the National Palace, López Obrador reported the instruction he gave to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mexican Army, so that Air Force planes will be used to bring compatriots stranded in Argentina due to the coronavirus contingency, in addition to also taking people of said nationality to your country.

“Today I gave instructions to the Air Force to use the planes to bring Mexicans from Argentina, with all the necessary health care, and also to take Argentines”, indicated the Mexican president.

Last Saturday, the Mexican Foreign Ministry informed by means of a statement that in Three days, 576 Mexicans have been repatriated from different countries, in addition to estimating that more than 8,000 people stranded by Covid-19 may return to national territory.

“In an unprecedented effort, in just three days, the Government of Mexico repatriated the largest number of Mexicans stranded abroad through special flights. The total of returned nationals was 576 on March 27, 28 and 29, therefore, it is estimated that it will exceed 8,000 Mexican people because of COVID-19 ″.

In the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Relations also expresses “Your most sincere thanks to the authorities of the countries that authorized these assistance operations, in an increasingly complex environment due to the worldwide pandemic of the Covid-19 coronavirus ”.