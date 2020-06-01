Air Europa is ready to take flight after practically three months with most of its planes on the ground due to the coronavirus. The Globalia group airline is already preparing for the summer season, starting June 22, with important offers that allow us to dream in the clouds for 19 euros each way to the Balearic Islands or 99 euros to the United States.

The company based in Llucmajor (Mallorca) and owned by the Hidalgo family launches important offers to make it easier for all Spaniards to travel this summer despite the circumstances that the pandemic has left thousands of families.

Starting in mid-June, the airline will fly from Madrid to Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Vigo, Coruña, Valencia, Alicante and Malaga. It will also resume operations between Malaga and Melilla, as well as flights between the islands and the peninsula and the inter-islands. During the crisis, the latter have operated, although with a reduction in frequencies, to guarantee the mobility of those who needed to move.

At the moment, the only destination that will increase the number of weekly flights is Palma de Mallorca, although Air Europa will study the evolution of the demand for the other routes it offers in case it should increase the number of operations to facilitate the movement of those who want it. .

More flights with the Balearic Islands

As of June 22, when it returns to normal, Air Europa will increase the daily frequency of flights with the Balearic Islands from Madrid. From then on, three daily routes will connect the capital of Spain with Palma de Mallorca.

The price to travel from Adolfo Suárez – Madrid Barajas to the Son Sant Joan Mallorcan aerodrome will start from 19 euros each way if you buy together the return trip. In this way you can make a trip to Palma for 38 euros.

The internationals, on July 15

As regards the reopening of European and trans-oceanic routes, which remains equally subject to the evolution of the situation and the lifting of restrictions by the respective government authorities, Air Europa will resume its flight network from next July 15 to 15 European countries and 13 destinations in the Caribbean, Central and South America, as well as New York and Miami. From that same date, it will also resume its flights to Marrakech, Tunisia and Tel Aviv with two weekly frequencies.

Unbeatable prices

From 19 euros each way in the case of the Balearic Islands, going through 29 in the case of the Canary Islands or European destinations, to 99 in the United States and 219 in Latin America. With this unbeatable price policy, with the possibility of free exchange, and within the campaign Your horizon opens. Plan your summer. Air Europa wants to make travel easier for citizens to help revive the tourism sector, one of the hardest hit by this crisis and the main source of income for destinations such as the Balearic or Canary Islands.

The purchase of tickets, from today

The new offers launched by Air Europa to travel this summer are valid from today until June 21, and allow travel until December 10 in the case of long-haul flights, and until November 30 in the rest of national and european routes. They also include a free exchange, paying only the difference in rate if the original rate at the time of the change is not available.

More security, for greater peace of mind

The company belonging to the Globalia holding company has adopted new security measures to guarantee the health of passengers and employees. In this way, it has reinforced its already existing strict measures and has adopted new ones, fully in line with the protocols and recommendations of EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and AESA (State Aviation Safety Agency), and in continuous collaboration with the authorities. sanitary; to resume its activity guaranteeing customers the maximum tranquility and confidence.

Trips from June 8

The Government, as OKDIARIO advanced a week ago and has confirmed today José Luís Ábalos, will allow mobility between provinces that are in phase three from June 8. In this way, when within a week 70% of Spanish territory is in the last phase of the de-escalation, citizens residing in those provinces that share phase will be able to go on vacation. With this measure, the Government wants to help the tourism sector and transmit confidence to the Spanish so that they can plan their summer vacations in advance.