The next few days are of attention in the State of São Paulo for the increase of dryness in the air. The relative humidity levels of the air are expected to drop further with the intensification of a dry air mass over the state. The center of this dry air mass, which is the strongest region in the system, will pass over São Paulo over the weekend.

This Wednesday, according to data from the National Institute of Meteorology level of humidity in the air dropped to 37% in the city of São Paulo. Among the capitals, São Paulo was the second driest second only to Campo Grande, which registered 31% humidity in the air.

At the In the interior of the State of São Paulo, several places have again recorded a humidity level between 20% and 30%.

Very sunny and without rain

Like predominance of dry air, little or no cloudiness forms over São Paulo in the next few days and that’s why there is no expectation of rain. At least until next Sunday, all regions of the state of São Paulo are sunny.

Up to Friday, the lowest relative humidity levels in the state are still expected to remain between 20% and 30%, in the hottest hours of the day. However, in Weekend, with the intensification of the dry air mass over the state, it is possible that the relative humidity of the air is below 20%.

There is a possibility of mist formation in the early morning in some places like the great São Paulo, in the mountains and also in the Paraíba Valley and in the Ribeira Valley. But this fog soon clears up, letting the sun come out strong in the morning.

Dry air and health

O Dry air is one of the main meteorological factors that aggravate respiratory diseases. The dryness of the mucous membranes of the nostril and mouth facilitate the entry of viruses. So stay tuned and don’t neglect hydration of the body in the coming days. Drink a lot of water!

