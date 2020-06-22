Air conditioning has accompanied humans for more than a century. Since its invention at the beginning of the 20th century until now, its main objective has been to give freshness when the heat hits. Today, however, some systems have taken a technological leap by including a novel filtering process capable of neutralizing air pollutants such as dust, bacteria, viruses, mold, mites, pet hair, allergens, and other particles.

The advance is not trivial. The current situation has caused families to seek to improve the air quality within their homes. “It is now that we have become aware of a reality to which we may not have paid enough attention and that is The amount of impurities in the interior environment can become a risk to our health,” says Pedro Ruiz, CEO of LES Mitsubishi Electric BV, Spanish subsidiary.

Controlling these particles helps our breathing, rest and even the body. “When we think about the reasons why it is beneficial to have air conditioning at home, the reason seems obvious: because it keeps our home at the desired temperature,” says meteorologist Mario Picazo. “But a device with the appropriate filtering system helps to effectively fight 99% of viruses and bacteria, deactivates 98% of allergens and captures 99% of other suspended contaminant particles,” he adds.

Such is the case of the Plasma Quad Plus filter – with technology developed by Mitsubishi Electric, incorporated into the MSZ-LN Kirigamine Style series of air conditioners – that renews the indoor air in a home, eliminating microparticles and odors. “Currently, 80% of people have increased their concern for cleaning and hygiene at home,” says Ruiz. The method used by this system allows particles up to 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair to be captured. It sounds simple, but a complex and innovative mechanism, one of a kind, is used to achieve this.

Once the air enters the apparatus, it passes through a filter that contains a plasma electrode, which generates an electric curtain that neutralizes the impurities. The system charges the polluting particles, allowing them to be removed. Finally, the air stream passes through a deodorizing filter, capable of capturing nasty nano molecules into the nose. “If we talk about homes where children and the elderly live, 91% of them consider that air conditioning is the best way to guarantee a better quality of indoor air,” Ruiz highlights.

In this sense, the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (Seaic) endorses the effectiveness of the Mitsubishi Electric Plasma Quad Plus filter, as it reduces exposure to allergenic particles, viruses and bacteria by up to 97%. Similarly, experts at Mitsubishi Electric highlight that an increase in air quality favors the elimination of toxins that accumulate in the body, which helps to alleviate anxiety and stress. Cleaner air means good respiratory health.