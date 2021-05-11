Air conditioners would be a good urban source of water

(Bloomberg) – In the coastal city of Herzliya, Israel, not far from the dry mountains of the Negev desert canyon, air conditioners cool 46,000 square meters of Microsoft Corp. offices.

Like any air conditioning system, it produces a by-product: water. But instead of draining this water, called condensate, Microsoft reuses it to irrigate the campus and help cool the building. The tech giant uses similar systems at its offices in Twycross, UK, and Hyderabad, India.

“We are also considering inclusion in other Microsoft buildings depending on HVAC design, regional climates and other factors,” Katie Ross, senior manager of sustainability programs at Microsoft, said in an email.

The 3 million liters saved in the Herzliya office are enough to meet the annual water needs of several families. Although air conditioning condensate reuse systems are not efficiently suited to most homes and other small spaces (so far), they could be a useful tool in making buildings smarter and meeting the needs of water and combat climate change. The United Nations posits that water is the “primary medium through which we will feel the effects of climate change.”

Some places, like Austin, Texas, where water is likely to be in short supply, have already taken steps to promote condensate reuse.

“We are in a part of the country where we expect climate change to affect the frequency and intensity of our droughts,” says Mark Jordan, Austin Water’s environmental programs manager. “We want to extend our supply as much as possible by increasingly resorting to reuse. We are really promoting it as a way to meet the demand for water for the next hundred years. “

Two prominent Austin structures use technology. First, the Austonian, a 56-story residential skyscraper, captures about 58,200 liters of condensate per year that is used to irrigate a green space on the 10th floor. Second, the Austin Central Library combines alternative water sources that include condensate. reused, rainwater harvesting and reclaimed water to save about 1.6 million liters per year, enough to meet almost 90% of the library’s water demands.

In an attempt to get other large indoor spaces to follow suit, the Austin city council in April approved an incentive program aimed at encouraging the use of reclaimed water, including condensate. Commercial developments that use reclaimed water to replace 4.5 million to 13.5 million liters of potable water per year can raise $ 250,000 in city funding; those who save more than 13.5 million liters can get US $ 500,000. Similar programs already exist in San Francisco and San Antonio.

However, there are some obstacles to wider adoption. Building condensate reuse systems requires an initial investment and some locations produce more condensate than others. Condensation forms best when hot, humid air comes in contact with a cold surface.

While the volume of water from humming air conditioners in large buildings is small compared to rivers and underground aquifers, it can make a difference, especially when combined with other alternative water sources such as rainwater capture. and treated wastewater. Even this smaller volume can green gardens, fill bathrooms, provide cooling, meet partial needs of individual buildings, shorten water supply chains (saving energy), and make people more aware of water scarcity.

In 2019, San Diego International Airport embarked on a project to draw more attention to water conservation: turning condensate into beer. Before the pandemic, it partnered with Ballast Point Brewing to extract some of the condensate from its massive cooling towers used to control the airport’s temperature. The result was SAN Test Pilot, a lighter German-style kölsch beer that needs good water. Three Ballast Point stores in San Diego served the beer for the duration of the batch.

It’s just one of the ways the airport has experimented with reusing water. In an average year, the airport collects around 450,000 liters of condensate, mainly for cooling and cleaning towers. According to Richard Gilb, manager of the airport’s planning and environmental affairs department, the airport has been reusing condensate since 2014.

Original Note: Air Conditioners Might Be One Water Source of an Urban Future

